FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nonprofit bike store needs good news after sudden eviction and owner’s deathNatasha LovatoAurora, CO
Aurora adopts tough-love approach to homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
CDOT announces annual sun glare safety closures on I-70 EastHeather WillardIdaho Springs, CO
Committee approves spending $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid Heitz
Puff it’s gone: DougCo sheriff warns against leaving running cars to warm upHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver police search for suspects wanted in hotel assault
Police in Denver are searching for two suspects wanted for attacking a person inside a hotel last month. The assault happened at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the 3800 block of North Quebec Street. When officers arrived, the hotel manager told them that they found the victim on the floor in a pool of blood. Hotel staff initially thought he fell and hit his head. Hotel management showed video footage of the attack to police. Investigators said that the first suspect, in a red hat, was talking to the victim when the second suspect, in a black hoodie, walked up. That's...
7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
Denver police investigate reported kidnapping
Police in Denver investigated a reported kidnapping on Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of 26th and Grove Street and "contacted multiple people."Police tweeted an update that read in part, "We are investigating to understand what occurred."Denver police tweeted out a follow-up that a shelter-in-place in the area had been lifted.
Old Stage murder: “Put two bullets in and kill him”
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest affidavit shows the murder of a man whose body was discovered off of Old Stage Road in June 2022 followed a kidnapping plot by four people, all of whom have been arrested. The arrest affidavit for 23-year-old Ector Sarabia-Cabrera is in reference to the murder of Manuel Hernandez-Uribe, whose body […]
28-year-old Denver man killed, best friend injured by hit-and-run driver
As Mitchell Garcia, 28, continues to recover in a hospital from his injuries, he's hoping to seek justice for himself and his best friend.
Man killed in hit-and-run left with debris on road
Police in Commerce City responded to a report of debris in the roadway, when they arrived they found a man who had been struck and killed by a vehicle.
Possible kidnapping in Sloan Lake neighborhood
The Denver Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping in the Sloan Lake neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Occupied Denver fire station hit by bullets
The Denver Police Department is investigating after a fire station was hit with bullets on Sunday.
Denver police seek suspects in downtown shootout that wounded bystander
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in a shootout in broad daylight in downtown Denver Friday that wounded a bystander.
Woman critically injured in shooting at home in Adams County
A woman was critically injured in a shooting at a home on Pontiac Street in Adams County late on Sunday night. A man is in custody in connection to the shooting. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office tweet, deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Pontiac Street at about 11:50 p.m. At the same time, deputies were investigating a shooting on Krameria Street, but ACSO says these two investigations did not appear to have any connection. The woman who was shot cbson Pontiac St. was taken to the hospital for her life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate information about the suspect shared in the morning tweet on Monday.
KRDO
2 dead, 3 children safe, as Teller County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies with the Teller County Sheriff's Office are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide at a home in the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood in Florissant. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:10 Sunday...
Man found shot to death in parking lot
Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Saturday.
Aurora police investigate homicide after man found shot to death
Police in Aurora are investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old man was found shot to death early Saturday morning.
CBS News
Abandoned car leads to criminal quartet believed responsible for 98 Denver metro area crimes
Four people arrested for what police called an "extensive criminal enterprise" received sentences for their roles. Kevin Feathers, the last to be sentenced, got the heaviest penalty. Feathers was convicted of an organized crime and racketeering charge and sentenced to 18 years in state prison. His sentence was handed down...
Woman claims she was targeted in deadly Tiffany Square Apartment fire, now evicted
A woman who asked that CBS News Colorado not identify her, says she and her son were the targets of the fire that killed two at the Tiffany Square Apartments in Lakewood early Halloween morning. She said the blaze began after she kicked two boys out of her unit who were playing video games and then causing trouble."I was just trying to help them, I didn't want them to be out there on the street in that crazy neighborhood."She said the boys, ages 14 and 12, were friends with her son."I got a little mad and told them to leave...
Police investigate 2 separate Denver shootings Saturday morning
Police in Denver are investigating two separate shootings that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries.
1 dead, another hospitalized in south Denver crash
One person is dead and another is in the hospital following an early morning car crash that occurred in south Denver on Sunday.
3 children found safe after 2 adults dead in apparent murder-suicide
Three children were unharmed after two adults were found dead in Florissant Sunday morning, the Teller County Sheriff's Office announced in a release.
12-year-old killed, 14-year-old seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Aurora
An 18-year-old man is in custody and facing a first-degree murder charge after a 12-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Aurora Friday.
