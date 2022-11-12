ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver police search for suspects wanted in hotel assault

Police in Denver are searching for two suspects wanted for attacking a person inside a hotel last month. The assault happened at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 in the 3800 block of North Quebec Street. When officers arrived, the hotel manager told them that they found the victim on the floor in a pool of blood. Hotel staff initially thought he fell and hit his head. Hotel management showed video footage of the attack to police. Investigators said that the first suspect, in a red hat, was talking to the victim when the second suspect, in a black hoodie, walked up. That's...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

7 arrested after multiple attacks on light rail trains

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Seven juveniles were arrested at a Lakewood high school Friday and now face charges in connection with multiple attacks that occurred on RTD light rail trains in recent weeks. The suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on West 2nd Place on Friday, Nov....
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigate reported kidnapping

Police in Denver investigated a reported kidnapping on Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of 26th and Grove Street and "contacted multiple people."Police tweeted an update that read in part, "We are investigating to understand what occurred."Denver police tweeted out a follow-up that a shelter-in-place in the area had been lifted. 
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Old Stage murder: “Put two bullets in and kill him”

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest affidavit shows the murder of a man whose body was discovered off of Old Stage Road in June 2022 followed a kidnapping plot by four people, all of whom have been arrested. The arrest affidavit for 23-year-old Ector Sarabia-Cabrera is in reference to the murder of Manuel Hernandez-Uribe, whose body […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman critically injured in shooting at home in Adams County

A woman was critically injured in a shooting at a home on Pontiac Street in Adams County late on Sunday night. A man is in custody in connection to the shooting. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office tweet, deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Pontiac Street at about 11:50 p.m. At the same time, deputies were investigating a shooting on Krameria Street, but ACSO says these two investigations did not appear to have any connection. The woman who was shot cbson Pontiac St. was taken to the hospital for her life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate information about the suspect shared in the morning tweet on Monday. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman claims she was targeted in deadly Tiffany Square Apartment fire, now evicted

A woman who asked that CBS News Colorado not identify her, says she and her son were the targets of the fire that killed two at the Tiffany Square Apartments in Lakewood early Halloween morning. She said the blaze began after she kicked two boys out of her unit who were playing video games and then causing trouble."I was just trying to help them, I didn't want them to be out there on the street in that crazy neighborhood."She said the boys, ages 14 and 12, were friends with her son."I got a little mad and told them to leave...
LAKEWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy