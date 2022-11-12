Lake Eola swans receive checkup during Orlando’s annual swan roundup

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City Beautiful’s most beloved birds got top treatment at Lake Eola on Saturday.

The City of Orlando gathered a team comprising a veterinarian and specially-trained volunteers to round up as many as 80 swans Saturday morning.

It’s part of the annual checkup to give the birds veterinary care, shots and to make sure they’re all microchipped.

The swans are corralled at the west end of the park where a temporary clinic is set up to weigh, inoculate and get each of them checked by a veterinarian.

Lake Eola is home to more than 50 swans across five different breeds, including:

· Trumpeter

· Black neck

· Whooper

· Royal mute

· Australian black

The city asks that if you do stop by Lake Eola to see the swans, do not feed them pastries or bread. The best options are lettuce, or to get cracked corn from the feeders.

If you would like to donate to Swan-A-Thon and help support the health and well-being of Lake Eola's swans, www.orlandotrust.org/swan.

