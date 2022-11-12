ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Lake Eola swans receive checkup during Orlando’s annual swan roundup

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKFUy_0j8gckfT00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City Beautiful’s most beloved birds got top treatment at Lake Eola on Saturday.

The City of Orlando gathered a team comprising a veterinarian and specially-trained volunteers to round up as many as 80 swans Saturday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It’s part of the annual checkup to give the birds veterinary care, shots and to make sure they’re all microchipped.

The swans are corralled at the west end of the park where a temporary clinic is set up to weigh, inoculate and get each of them checked by a veterinarian.

Lake Eola is home to more than 50 swans across five different breeds, including:

· Trumpeter

· Black neck

· Whooper

· Royal mute

· Australian black

The city asks that if you do stop by Lake Eola to see the swans, do not feed them pastries or bread. The best options are lettuce, or to get cracked corn from the feeders.

If you would like to donate to Swan-A-Thon and help support the health and well-being of Lake Eola’s swans, CLICK HERE. www.orlandotrust.org/swan.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

B3 Café closing up shop in Audubon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Longtime Audubon Park business owners are closing up shop after 15 years in business. Jen and Darrell Cunningham, the owners of Bikes, Beans & Bordeaux Café, announced Tuesday that the restaurant will close as of Nov. 23. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
ORLANDO, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down SR-33 in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – A crash has northbound State Road 33 shut down in Clermont on Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened near County Road 474. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off from Florida coast despite...
CLERMONT, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

Man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say the man's body was found in a workshop part of the home. Investigators searched through the home, its garage...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
ORLANDO, FL
floridainsider.com

Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼

Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Orlando's Miracle holiday pop-up bar

Forget Miracle on 34th Street, it's time for a Miracle on Orange Ave. Miracle, a pop-up cocktail bar experience, will bring its festive cheer and holiday spirit(s) to Orlando this winter. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, the Courtesy will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with a cocktail list that can beat any present that may be waiting for you under the tree. Who can resist the urge to order a drink as cleverly named as the "Christmapolitan?" There are 11 Miracle locations in Florida alone - including pop-ups in St. Petersburg, Daytona Beach, Tampa, Sarasota, Miami and Jacksonville. Miracle has grown internationally and is continuing to open pop-ups in new areas with each coming year.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Child dies after being found unresponsive at Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. — A child was discovered unresponsive at an extended-stay hotel Tuesday evening, the Orlando Police Department said. Police said they were called at about 9:45 p.m. to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Major Boulevard near South Kirkman and Vineland roads, where the child and the child’s mother were discovered injured.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
121K+
Followers
137K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy