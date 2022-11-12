Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Fix the Memory Integrity Feature Grayed Out on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Does the memory integrity feature in Windows Security appear grayed out? Is your PC saying, "Memory integrity is off. Your device may be vulnerable," but you can't turn on the toggle? The memory integrity feature prevents malicious software from accessing high-security processes when your device is invaded by malware.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Dolly Zoom? How and When to Use It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Would you like to provide a deeper meaning to your cinematic shots? A dolly zoom is one of the most fascinating techniques used in film to convey various emotions. The technique is also widely used in popular films and has even made its way into animation.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Creator Mode on LinkedIn and Why You Should
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you'd love to grow your audience and attract more eyes to your content and brand on LinkedIn, creator mode is a feature that can be incredibly useful.
makeuseof.com
How to Permanently Add a Volume Slider Shortcut in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Tired of Right-Clicking To Get the Volume Mixer? Here’s How To Create a Permanent Shortcut. How To Create a Shortcut to More Easily Access the...
makeuseof.com
Mac Downloads Slow? 5 Tips to Download Faster on Your Mac
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Is your Mac downloading slower than it should? Perhaps that large file download appears to have stalled. Or maybe streamed content is buffering for longer than normal.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Photoshop on Your iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Are you bitten by the shutterbug and want to improve your photography? Editing your photos is one of the easiest ways to elevate their look. Of course, you have a lot of options when it comes to editing photos. But you can benefit from learning to use the industry standard, Adobe Photoshop.
makeuseof.com
How to Become a Database Engineer: A Beginner's Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Data is the lifeblood of many thriving organizations today, and very few establishments can afford to ignore its value in the modern economy. However, collating, storing, and utilizing data requires systems and databases, which are challenging to get off the ground. That's where database engineers enter the fray.
makeuseof.com
Is the App & Browser Control Missing in Windows Security? Try These 7 Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Has the App & Browser control option vanished from the Windows Security app? Unfortunately, the issue is much more common than you might think. An outdated...
makeuseof.com
5 Free Tools to Check If Your Browser Is Safe and Private
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Your browser is your first line of defense against malicious software, privacy-invading trackers, annoying ads, and many other cyber threats. But how can you know for...
makeuseof.com
How to Become a DevOps Engineer: A Step-by-Step Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. In a traditional organizational setting, a product undergoes several stages before it is launched, from the project initiation stage to the development and operation stages. However, forward-thinking enterprises are discovering that they can use the time spent transferring a product from development to operations to create more products, which saves time and costs.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Fix the "Secure Boot State Unsupported" Error in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Secure Boot is a security feature that helps to ensure that only trusted applications are installed on the computer. Although this feature is enabled by default on most computers, you will still likely see the "Secure Boot state unsupported" error while installing Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
Serif Has Released Affinity V2: What Does This Mean for Users?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Serif Affinity software is arguably one of the top creative suites available for designers or photographers, and its one-time purchase business model is something that many creators prefer to rolling subscriptions. Serif has announced a new Version 2 upgrade with new Affinity features.
makeuseof.com
Why Lights Flicker on a Camera and How You Can Stop It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever noticed the lights flickering in your camera while using LED lights? It might not be noticeable when you look at the light directly when recording a video or taking pictures. But in the produced image or video, you can spot distortions caused by the flickering.
makeuseof.com
What Is Mailchimp, and How Does It Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Compared to the beginning of the 21st century, you’ve got plenty more ways to keep in touch with your audience. For example, social media has boomed, and podcasting has become incredibly popular. But despite all that, email marketing remains one of the best ways to engage with your audience.
makeuseof.com
In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Not Working on Android? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The fingerprint scanner is one of the most secure ways to keep your Android smartphone safe from unauthorized access. While the feature provides you with a quick and easy way to unlock your phone, it may not always respond as you’d expect it to at times.
makeuseof.com
6 Tips to Extend the Battery Life on Your Wear OS Smartwatch
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google's renewed focus on the Wear OS platform has led to the release of several excellent smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5, and Google's own Pixel Watch. These wearables are a significant step up in every department compared to previous Wear OS watches.
makeuseof.com
Game Development Is Easy With Pygame Zero
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Programming can be a daunting prospect for anyone dipping their toe into the world of game development. Python is often revered as an excellent coding gateway...
makeuseof.com
The Best Ring Lights for Online Educators
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We all like to look our best at all times, right? Photographers use ring lights when taking portraits to soften their subjects’ faces with warm even light that reduces shadow. It stands to reason that online teachers can also benefit from a ring light.
makeuseof.com
Which Apple Watch Ultra Band Is Right for You?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch Ultra is one of the most expensive wearables from Apple. Made for adventurers and athletes, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra is highly durable and corrosion-resistant.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "These Files Have Properties That Can’t Be Read” Photos Error in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Microsoft Photos app (Photos Legacy in Windows 11) is an image viewer that also incorporates a video editor. That editor usually enables Photos users to set up video projects. However, some users see this error message when they try to add MP4 files in that video editor, “These files have properties that can’t be read.”
Comments / 0