A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate Chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 MINUTES AGO