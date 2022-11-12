Read full article on original website
Greenwood School District 50 using new weapons detection system in schools
Greenwood School District 50 is implementing a new weapons detection system at its middle and high schools.
WRDW-TV
Local mother helps families hold onto their loved ones
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suicide rates have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic. After the suicide death of her son in 2020, a local mother is honoring his name by spreading kindness. Waynesboro mother Nichole Tootle lost her son Kyle Knudsen to suicide in 2020 when...
Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving! “The Feast Before the Feast” is being held November 17th at McBean, McDuffie Woods or Carrie J. Mays Community Centers. The event is open to all members of the community! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., folks […]
wfxg.com
Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
etxview.com
Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale
Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden. The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.
wfxg.com
City approves Freedom Bridge, vows to remove Jefferson Davis signage
RICHMOND COUNTY, G.A. (WFXG) -THE decomissioned 5TH STREET BRIDGE WILL NOW BE CALLED FREEDOM BRIDGE. AT tuesday’S MEETING, AUGUSTA COMMISSIONERS VOTED TO CHANGE THE NAME OF THE newly revamped BRIDGE, REMOVing THE Jefferson Davis SIGNAGE. THE MEASURED WAS PASSED BY A 7-2 VOTE. city leaders decided weeks ago that...
WRDW-TV
Knife confiscated from Grovetown Middle School student
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after an earlier threat at Grovetown Middle School, the campus had another problem Monday. Parents were told that “school administrators were made aware of a rumor that a student had a weapon on campus.”. One further investigation, a kitchen knife was discovered in...
A local nonprofit host benefit concert to give back to children across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – “We’re excited to have so many people support us and hopefully raise a bunch of money we can give back to CSRA” said Kevin Kisner, Kisner Foundation. A fun night out with good music and food, and it’s all to help children in the CSRA , in the areas of Education, […]
WJBF.com
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in "Evict Warnock" bus tour for runoff election
Herschel Walker visits Augusta in “Evict Warnock” …. Aiken County holds “Recycle Right” event for America …. Augusta commissioners with no debate approve the 2023 budget with more in spending and less in contingency. Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County. Back Paddle Brewing draws...
abccolumbia.com
SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College has gotten another $1 million donation to help develop its new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker Neighborhood. The gift from the Knox Foundation comes on the heels of two other $1 million gifts – from Augusta National Golf Club and...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
Augusta commissioners closer to a balanced 2023 budget, but not everyone on board
Augusta commissioners looking at new spending requests for the 2023 budget to cover the costs commissioners look to reduce the amount planned for contingency.
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
Giving Your Best kicks off annual Toy Drive
WJBF – The Giving Your Best Toy Drive has officially begun. The Toy Drive benefits the Bridge Ministry of the CSRA. The public is being asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys. WJBF Television Park is the only public drop off location for this drive, which is located at 1336 Augusta West Parkway.
wfxg.com
Local politicians rally for Warnock
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The race for a seat in the senate takes two Georgia candidates into a runoff election. Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock hopes to maintain his position, leaving former University of Georgia football star, his Republican challenger Herschel Walker, out of Washington, D.C. Local leaders and members of...
Commissioners vote to change the name of 5th Street bridge, remove plaques of Jefferson Davis
Jefferson Davis items are heading to a museum and the name of the Fifth Street Bridge is changing to Freedom Bridge after a seven to two commission vote Tuesday
Warnock Supporters say “no way” to Herschel Walker
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Supporters of Raphael Warnock are saying “no way” to Herschel Walker. Monday morning at Brookfield Park, Augusta voters and leaders met to encourage people to re-elect Senator Raphael Warnock in the December runoff. Augusta leaders are concerned about Herschel Walker’s readiness to represent Georgia in the Senate. They claim Walker lacks […]
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Tackling Tough Topics
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - We launched a new segment on Tuesday morning! It is called 'Tackling Tough Topics.'. Viewers can write in about issues or situations they are experiencing and our morning team will weigh in on them!
Election officials meeting to certify midterm results
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday to certify the results of the midterms. This is the final step in the election process. Certification is a formality in the election process. Election officials will vote to agree that all the votes have been counted and are accurate and then they […]
