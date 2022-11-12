ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Local mother helps families hold onto their loved ones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suicide rates have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic. After the suicide death of her son in 2020, a local mother is honoring his name by spreading kindness. Waynesboro mother Nichole Tootle lost her son Kyle Knudsen to suicide in 2020 when...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving! “The Feast Before the Feast” is being held November 17th at McBean, McDuffie Woods or Carrie J. Mays Community Centers. The event is open to all members of the community! From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., folks […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
etxview.com

Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale

Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden. The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wfxg.com

City approves Freedom Bridge, vows to remove Jefferson Davis signage

RICHMOND COUNTY, G.A. (WFXG) -THE decomissioned 5TH STREET BRIDGE WILL NOW BE CALLED FREEDOM BRIDGE. AT tuesday’S MEETING, AUGUSTA COMMISSIONERS VOTED TO CHANGE THE NAME OF THE newly revamped BRIDGE, REMOVing THE Jefferson Davis SIGNAGE. THE MEASURED WAS PASSED BY A 7-2 VOTE. city leaders decided weeks ago that...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Knife confiscated from Grovetown Middle School student

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after an earlier threat at Grovetown Middle School, the campus had another problem Monday. Parents were told that “school administrators were made aware of a rumor that a student had a weapon on campus.”. One further investigation, a kitchen knife was discovered in...
GROVETOWN, GA
abccolumbia.com

SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta Tech gets 3rd $1M gift to rev up auto repair training center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College has gotten another $1 million donation to help develop its new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker Neighborhood. The gift from the Knox Foundation comes on the heels of two other $1 million gifts – from Augusta National Golf Club and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Giving Your Best kicks off annual Toy Drive

WJBF – The Giving Your Best Toy Drive has officially begun. The Toy Drive benefits the Bridge Ministry of the CSRA. The public is being asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys. WJBF Television Park is the only public drop off location for this drive, which is located at 1336 Augusta West Parkway.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Local politicians rally for Warnock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The race for a seat in the senate takes two Georgia candidates into a runoff election. Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock hopes to maintain his position, leaving former University of Georgia football star, his Republican challenger Herschel Walker, out of Washington, D.C. Local leaders and members of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Warnock Supporters say “no way” to Herschel Walker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Supporters of Raphael Warnock are saying “no way” to Herschel Walker.  Monday morning at Brookfield Park, Augusta voters and leaders met to encourage people to re-elect Senator Raphael Warnock in the December runoff.  Augusta leaders are concerned about Herschel Walker’s readiness to represent Georgia in the Senate. They claim Walker lacks […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Tackling Tough Topics

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - We launched a new segment on Tuesday morning! It is called 'Tackling Tough Topics.'. Viewers can write in about issues or situations they are experiencing and our morning team will weigh in on them!
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Election officials meeting to certify midterm results

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday to certify the results of the midterms. This is the final step in the election process. Certification is a formality in the election process. Election officials will vote to agree that all the votes have been counted and are accurate and then they […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy