Read full article on original website
Related
'The young players don't care. They have it too easy': Cristiano Ronaldo slams the attitude and professionalism of Man United's youngsters - and can only single out Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro for praise from current squad
Cristiano Ronaldo has slammed the attitude and professionalism of Manchester United's young stars. In his explosive Talk TV interview, the Portugal forward complained that young players have it too easy and don't listen to his advice. But the striker did praise his Portugal team-mate Diogo Dalot along with experienced internationals...
Comments / 0