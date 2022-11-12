ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

4-1-6, Fireball:

(four, one, six; Fireball: zero)

Sustainability group pulls lobster certification over whales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An international nonprofit organization that sets sustainability standards for commercial fishing management has suspended a certification it awarded Maine’s lobster industry over concerns about harm to whales. Representatives for Marine Stewardship Council, which is based in London, said Wednesday that the suspension of the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery’s certificate will go into effect on Dec. 15. The organization said in a statement that the danger North Atlantic right whales face from entanglement in fishing gear is a “serious and tragic situation” of “grave concern to all those involved in the fishing industry.” MSC’s decision to...
MAINE STATE
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder convictions in the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, at Redmond’s home in Phoenix. Redmond’s wife, Marilyn, also was shot in the head during the attack but survived and testified against Hooper at his trial. Authorities say the killings were carried out at the behest of a man who wanted to take over Redmond’s printing business. Hooper’s death was announced by Frank Strada, a deputy director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
ARIZONA STATE
Fight over election tally threatens Arizona certification

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans who control the elected board in a rural Arizona county have sued their own elections director to force her to conduct a greatly expanded hand-count of ballots cast in the Nov. 8 elections, a standoff that could affect certification of the results. They want Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra to hand over the roughly 12,000 ballots cast on Election Day to the county recorder, an elected Republican. The elected county prosecutor warned the private lawyers representing the two GOP board members that taking ballots without authorization could subject their clients to felony charges....
ARIZONA STATE
Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a cold, drizzly morning said the families and individuals came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The city and several nonprofit groups were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services. “In general, people feel relieved. We want them to know that they have a home here,” said Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym, who accompanied several of the migrants onto a second bus taking them to an intake center. “There’s a 10-year-old who’s completely dehydrated. It’s one of the more inhumane aspects that they would put a child who was dehydrated with a fever now, a very high fever (on the bus),” Gym said.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
US House eyes prospect of seating Cherokee Nation delegate

The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma moved a step closer on Wednesday to having a promise fulfilled from nearly 200 years ago that a delegate from the tribe be seated in Congress. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was among those who testified before the U.S. House Rules Committee, which is the first to examine the prospect of seating a Cherokee delegate in the U.S. House. Hoskin, the elected leader of the 440,000-member tribe, put the effort in motion in 2019 when he nominated Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to the position. The tribe’s governing council then unanimously approved her. The tribe’s right to a delegate is detailed in the Treaty of New Echota signed in 1835, which provided the legal basis for the forced removal of the Cherokee Nation from its ancestral homelands east of the Mississippi River and led to the Trail of Tears, but it has never been exercised. A separate treaty in 1866 affirmed this right, Hoskin said. “The Cherokee Nation has in fact adhered to our obligations under these treaties. I’m here to ask the United States to do the same,” Hoskin told the panel.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs

The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs, and was running out of remaining votes. Vote counting had gone on for days since the Tuesday election, as officials continued to tally massive amounts of late-arriving ballots. As of Monday night, there were 43,000 remaining votes to count in Arizona, according to state officials, including more than 17,000 early ballots.
ARIZONA STATE
'Jeopardy!' champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” championAmy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban the use of puberty blockers, hormones and gender reassignment surgery for children under the age of 18. Doctors could face professional discipline and civil lawsuits for violations if the bill is passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed into law. “It’s so important that LGBTQ+ Ohioans and those who love them fight to protect the children whose health and safety would be endangered by this misguided legislation,” said Schneider in a statement shared by the advocacy group Equality Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Court won't reconsider block of Arkansas trans care law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court said Wednesday it won’t reconsider its ruling temporarily blocking Arkansas from enforcing its ban on gender-affirming care for children. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the state’s request for the full court to hear its appeal of the temporary order against Arkansas’ law. A three-judge panel of the court in August upheld a judge’s injunction against the ban. A landmark trial over whether to strike down the ban began before the same judge last month and is set to resume Nov. 28. Arkansas’ law would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old. It also would prevent doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such care.
ARKANSAS STATE
Officials: Monkeypox contributed to Indiana resident's death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monkeypox was a contributing factor in the recent death of an Indiana resident, state health officials said Wednesday. The Indiana Department of Health said the person who died had a monkeypox infection as well as multiple other health conditions which contributed to that individual’s death. Patient privacy laws prevent officials from releasing additional information about the person who died. “Our hearts go out to the family of this Hoosier, and I encourage anyone who is at risk to protect themselves by getting vaccinated,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a news release. “Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of vaccine, it is important to remember that this disease is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” she added.
INDIANA STATE
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley, 16, withdrew a possible insanity defense and acknowledged the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic no-parole sentence in Michigan. But teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can raise immaturity, mental condition, family life and other issues while arguing for a shorter term. Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges. The sentencing process is scheduled to start in February.
MICHIGAN STATE
Young Wisconsin Widow Launches “Small Legacies” to Teach Financial Literacy to Kids

VERONA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Small Legacies, a company born out of the question, “What legacy will you leave behind?”, has developed the Enduring Legacy Bank™ to teach financial literacy to kids. Legacy is something Amanda Bauer-Frisch had to think seriously about when she was unexpectedly widowed at age 30. Pregnant with her second child, Amanda was left alone with little guidance on how to navigate the financial mess of being widowed so young. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005991/en/ The new design for the Enduring Legacy Bank launched in October 2022. Each piggy bank can be personalized with a child’s name engraved as seen here. In addition, parents can choose from a variety of front panel categories such as GIVE, TITHE, or TZEDAKAH. Each bank is fully customizable with 3 wood finishes and 3 font options to choose from. (Photo: Business Wire)
WISCONSIN STATE
Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state’s prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it’s no substitute for outright legalization, which requires legislative approval. “These are actions that I can take as governor to provide access to medical cannabis and relief to those who need it to better enjoy their life without pain,” Beshear said at a news conference. He touted medical cannabis as an alternative to addictive opioid medications. Beshear, a former attorney general, said his executive action was based on the constitutional pardon powers granted to Kentucky governors. But his announcement drew immediate pushback from three prominent Republicans who accused the governor of overstepping his authority.
KENTUCKY STATE
AG Wrigley wants funding boost for crime lab, investigators

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Newly elected Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Wednesday that he will ask the North Dakota Legislature to boost his agency’s budget to expand the state crime lab and hire more officers to work with federal law enforcement on American Indian reservations. Though he refused to give a dollar amount, Wrigley told reporters at the state Capitol that he would request significantly more than the agency’s current two-year budget of $96.4 million when the Legislature reconvenes in January. He said the money is necessary enhance public safety. “We’re not trying to build a kingdom here,” he said. Agencies are allowed to introduce bills in the state Legislature without seeking a legislative sponsor.
BISMARCK, ND
Maine PUC approves rate increase for CMP, Versant customers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The new year is going to bring higher electric rates for customers of Maine’s two largest utilities. The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved standard offer bids that will increase bills by about $32 a month for average Central Maine Power residential customers effective Jan. 1. The electricity portion of monthly bills will increase 49% while the total bills will grow 26%, the PUC said.
MAINE STATE
