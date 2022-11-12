3 reasons IU football lost to Ohio State: Buckeyes too good, but there's a glimmer of hope

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The result of Indiana's game against No. 2 Ohio State was nothing if not expected. The struggling Hoosiers were overmatched by the undefeated Buckeyes on offense and defense, even as a quarterback change provided a possible glimpse into the future in the 56-14 defeat.

IU couldn't stop Ohio State on the ground or through the air

Sometimes it's that simple. IU forced the Buckeyes to punt on their first possession, then proceeded to give up touchdown drives of 65, 78 and 58 yards, none of which took longer than four minutes. The Buckeyes ended up with 662 yards of total offense. Tuesday, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt cited missed tackles as IU's biggest problem against Penn State, but the Hoosiers often weren't even close enough to make an attempt on Ohio State's biggest plays.

Running back Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries before hobbling off the field with an apparent leg injury in the second quarter. He benefitted from an OSU O-line that bulldozed the Hoosiers in the trenches, getting Williams untouched into space, where his speed could take care of the rest. In Williams' absence, Xavier Johnson ripped off a 71-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter, finding a similar amount of space and breaking tackles downfield.

Meanwhile, quarterback C.J. Stroud was rarely pressured and could wait for Ohio State's long-developing plays to unfold. He finished 17-of-28 for 297 yards and five touchdowns.

Dexter Williams provided a brief spark, but the IU offense wasn't consistent enough

Back from his undisclosed injury, Connor Bazelak started the game and lasted three drives, completing 3-of-5 passes for 12 yards as IU failed to pick up a first down.

Dexter Williams was next up. He rushed for 16 yards on his first play from scrimmage, then hit Andison Coby for a 49-yard gain, setting up his first collegiate touchdown pass. Carrying the reins of the offense for the rest of the game, Williams added a dimension not present with Bazelak under center, even if the result was mostly the same. Williams scrambled and extended plays. He took shots downfield to varying results and finished 6-for-19 for 107 yards, two touchdowns and 46 yards on the ground.

Regardless of the quarterback, IU couldn't consistently string together positive plays. In their drives to end the first half and start the second, the Hoosiers had gains of 28 and 44 yards but stalled out in OSU territory, a common theme to their 12 punts. Their only touchdown of the second half came immediately after a muffed punt set them up at the OSU 15-yard line.

Ohio State was too good

The opening minutes of the game, when OSU scored three times before IU had run its 10th play, reinforced what was clear from each team's respective resumes: There was never a chance of Indiana marching into Ohio Stadium and slaying the dragon that is Ohio State. The championship-contending Buckeyes are too powerful, too skilled. They have too many players with NFL futures on both sides of the ball.

The Hoosiers, who haven't won in almost two months, just aren't in the same class. Their defensive backs struggled to stay with OSU receivers. Their wideouts couldn't get separation from Ohio State defenders. It was IU's most lopsided loss of a disappointing season, but it came against its toughest opponent. The ugliness was expected, and anything better than that was a positive.