This Cat-Approved & Interactive $2 Toy With Over 25,000 5-Star Reviews Is Perfect For Keeping Your Cats Entertained

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to being a cat owner, we all understand the plight of keeping them entertained all day. One minute, they’re gnawing at your laptop cords, and then the next, you throw a cardboard box down, and they’re all about ripping it to shreds. However, that lasts five minutes and you’re back to square one.

But thanks to this staple cat toy on Amazon, you can occupy and entertain your cats for hours on end (all for $2!)

Cat Dancer.

Buy: Cat Dancer Original Interactive Cat Toy $2.65

The Cat Dancer Original Interactive Cat Toy is an innovative and hysterical toy that’ll not only bring your cat hours of fun but also bring you hours of laughter when you’re watching them play. Tested by over eight million cats, this kitty essential is so easy and fun that hours will go by before you look at the clock. Made of spring steel wire and rolled cardboard, this toy is perfect for either one cat or a fleet of kittens in your household.

Now, why is this so special? Because the simple yet entertaining design and nature of it make your cats stand on two legs, making them look like they’re dancing! Per the brand, all you have to do is throw it and then they’ll make the magic happen themselves.

With over 31,000 reviews on Amazon (and with 25,000 with perfect reviews), it’s safe to say that this toy is a staple for c at owners . One shopper said, “My cat is in the best shape of his life,” adding, “The moment I took this simple toy out of the packaging he was HOOKED on it. He chases it around like a madman even when i’m being lazy and just waggling it around from the couch. It’s completely changed how I feel about playing with him since it’s a load of fun for both of us. I’d have seriously paid 10x as much for the quality of life improvement this toy has given us.”

Another shopper added that their cat adores this toy, saying, “So I purchased the cat dancer with pretty low hopes, but I figured it was only a few dollars so might as well give it a shot. They LOVE it. Something about the way it moves really catches their attention, even if they’re tired and not really in the mood to play they’ll bat at it.”

