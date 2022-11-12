SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Freeman started his first full season as Notre Dame coach with a stumble and a fall. Losing at No. 2 Ohio State was understandable. Losing the home opener to Marshall and sliding from preseason No. 5 to out of the rankings in the first two weeks of the season was not. And losing starting quarterback Tyler Buchner with a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 2 only made matters worse. The Fighting Irish have responded to the precarious moment by winning seven of eight — all with a new quarterback, Drew Pyne. “It could have unraveled after Marshall,” Pyne said.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO