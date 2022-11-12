Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
DDT D-Oh Grand Prix Night 6 Results – November 13, 2022
DDT D-Oh Grand Prix Night 6 Results – November 13th, 2022. Burning & Ricky Shane Page defeated Extreme Champion Joey Janela,Kazuma Sumi & Makoto Oishi (4:59) 6 Man Tag Team Champions Disaster Box defeated Pheromones via DQ (9:32) Block B Match Of The 2022 D-Oh Grand Prix. Yukio Naya...
NJPW STRONG Reveals Match Lineup For 11/19/22 Episode
The NJPW STRONG Showdown series continues Saturday November 19th as the match lineup was announced today. Here are the matches scheduled for the November 19th edition of NJPW STRONG:. Main Event: Homicide vs Tom Lawlor. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian vs BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo & Chris Bey) KEITA vs...
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (11/15/22)
The USA Network will broadcast tonight’s Title Tuesday episode of WWE NXT live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. NXT will feature NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match, as well as NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Von Wager. Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, will also make an appearance tonight to make a statement about the upcoming NXT Deadline event.
Ric Flair Says MJF Should Win World Title From Jon Moxley At AEW Full Gear 2022
Should Maxwell Jacob Friedman emerge victorious in his quest to capture the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey?. Ric Flair thinks so. “The Nature Boy” spoke about this, as well as his thoughts...
Changes Made to Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up (11/14/22)
Matt Riddle will face Chad Gable in singles action on tonight’s RAW. WWE had previously announced that Riddle and Elias would “form a band” to face Alpha Academy in tag team action on tonight’s RAW, but they changed the match to a singles match just this afternoon.
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis Confirmed for the Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE RAW
The first match for the post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network has been announced. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis match will take place on November 22nd, according to tonight’s RAW. Lumis will receive a WWE contract if he wins, and Miz will be forced to pay Lumis everything he owes him. Miz has promised that he will win and that the whole Lumis thing will be over.
Countdown To AEW Full Gear Special to Air on TNT
This week, TNT will air a Countdown To Full Gear special. The thirty-minute Full Gear preview special will air on TNT at 11 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of AEW Rampage. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will then air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. We will have complete coverage on PWMania.com beginning with the pre-show at 7pm ET.
Miro Makes Light of His Absence From AEW TV
Miro’s time in WWE as Rusev began with a bang, as he was marketed as a monster in NXT and on the main roster before going on to hold the United States Championship for a long time. Miro later left WWE to join AEW in September 2020, where he...
Isla Dawn Debuts on This Week’s WWE NXT (Video)
Isla Dawn has made her official debut on the main WWE NXT brand. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on Title Tuesday night. Fyre climbed a ladder at ringside to put Rose away after a back-and-forth match that included many weapons, but Dawn appeared from nowhere at the top of the ladder. Dawn smiled at Fyre before spitting mist in her face.
AEW Issues Press Release Touting Full Gear Streaming on Bleacher Report
“AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on. Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99. — Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World Championship;. AEW World Tag Team Championship, AEW Women’s World Championship, ROH World Championship and TBS Championship on the Line– November...
AEW Dark Elevation Results – November 14, 2022
Kaun shoulder blocks Teddy Goddz down then tags in Toa Liona & Liona lands some clubbing blows then drops Teddy with a clothesline. Teddy fights off the shoulders and tags in Cuzzo. Cuzzo runs wild for a 2nd before getting Pounced into the ropes by Toa. Kaun with a fireman’s carry double knee gutbuster to Cuzzo to get the win.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Madison, WI 11/13/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. * AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) * WWE United States Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) retains over Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley in...
New Matches Revealed for This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up
New WWE NXT matches have been announced for Tuesday’s USA Network episode of WWE NXT. This week, Indi Hartwell will face Tatum Paxley. Hartwell has recently clashed with Elektra Lopez and Sol Ruca. On last week’s show, she told McKenzie Mitchell that she is committed and betting the house on herself moving forward. Paxley hasn’t appeared on NXT since she and Ivy Nile were defeated by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on September 20, but she did appear on NXT Level Up this past Friday, teaming up with Nile to defeat Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.
Backstage News on WWE Contracts and Relaxed Terms for Returning Superstars
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has brought back several wrestlers since taking over in the summer, and new details on some of the contracts signed by returning Superstars have emerged. According to a new report from Fightful Select, several talents brought back to SmackDown are under three-year contracts that...
