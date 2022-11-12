The national recognition for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye continues. A day after Maye was named a semi-finalist for the Davey O’Brien award, he is now a semi-finalist for another big award. Maye was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year award on Wednesday afternoon joining 21 other players to be named to the list. The award is given annually to the best player in college football. The list of 222 semifinalists will be trimmed down to five finalists on November 30th and the winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8. Another day,...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO