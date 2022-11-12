ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterplace to begin making snow for 2022/23 season

By Christian Meffert
GHENT, W.Va. – Snowmaking will be making its return to Winterplace Ski Resort soon. With the approach of ideal weather, Winterplace will begin its snowmaking process for the 2022/2023 winter season this weekend.

“Snow guns are in place, and we are excited to get the snowmaking underway,” said Josh Faber, general manager at Winterplace. The snowmaking team at Winterplace will take advantage of the prime temps and continue to make snow as conditions permit. “This season is our 40th Anniversary and we look forward to providing our guests an exceptional winter recreational experience with 100% snowmaking coverage all season long,” he said.

WVU Mountaineers of Distinction named at halftime

A lot goes into the snowmaking process. For one, it requires cold temperatures, low humidity, compressed air, a lot of water and snow guns. Winterplace also boasts almost 100 fully automated fan guns, which help make the snow more efficiently. Supporting this process is 12 miles of underground pipe and two air compressors that cover over 300 snow guns.

“With our snowmaking system and the right conditions, we can convert 7,200 gallons-per-minute of water into snow,” said Faber. “To put that into perspective, it’s enough water to fill an Olympic size pool in 1.5 hours.”

Depending on weather, Winterplace’s winter season could open around mid-December or even a bit earlier.

Season passes can be purchased online at https://www.winterplace.com/season-passes .

