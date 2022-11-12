ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Vanderbilt hands Kentucky football worst loss in Mark Stoops era: 3 takeaways

By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fMI5_0j8gZelI00

LEXINGTON, Ky. — That was ugly. No two ways about it.

Even if Kentucky football had beaten Vanderbilt Saturday, it would have been a Pyrrhic victory. Barely topping a Commodore squad that hasn’t tasted triumph of the SEC variety in more than three years? It’s not acceptable for a Wildcat program that has distanced itself from the Commodores during Mark Stoops’ tenure . At the outset of every season, Kentucky ( No. 24 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings ) should pencil in a “W” beside the Vanderbilt contest.

But that didn't happen Saturday.

Saturday’s shocker, a 24-21 Vanderbilt victory , will go down as arguably the worst setback of Stoops’ decade-long stint as coach.

Looking ahead: These players have committed to Kentucky football's 2023 recruiting class

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright threw for just 184 yards on 12-of-23 passing — with an interception and only one touchdown. But that lone score proved to be the difference. Wright hit Quincy Skinner Jr. with 32 seconds left for an 8-yard score that put the Commodores up for good. UK's subsequent drive ended with quarterback Will Levis getting sacked on third down and throwing an interception on fourth down as time expired.

While the game-winning score came through the air, there was a bigger issue for the Wildcats’ defense. It was a sieve against the visitors’ ground game. Vandy finished with 264 yards. Two rushers eclipsed the 100-yard mark: Wright had 126 and a touchdown on 11 carries, while backfield mate Ray Davis had 129 yards on 26 attempts.

Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo had an up-and-down day. He took the field Saturday having made just two of his last seven attempts. Ruffolo made his first two Saturday — from 47 and 27 yards, respectively — but had his third kick (37 yards) blocked. He bounced back to make his final attempt, this one from 39 yards, to trim Vanderbilt’s lead to 14-9 with 3:42 to go in the third quarter.

But reread that last sentence.

'More like Greatfellow': Kentucky football fans are Venmoing punter Colin Goodfellow

Through more than 40-plus minutes of play Saturday, Kentucky had managed just six points against Vanderbilt’s defense. The same defense that had given up 27 or more points seven times this fall. The same defense that had permitted 45-plus points four times, and 50 or more three times — all coming in consecutive games (55 to Alabama, 52 to Ole Miss and 55 to Georgia). The same defense that allowed an SEC-worst 36.8 points per game.

Yet the Wildcats managed only two touchdowns.

With top-ranked Georgia on tap next week, followed by a surging Louisville squad in the regular-season finale, Saturday’s performance means two more defeats are staring UK in the face later this month.

2023 opponents released: Here's who the Wildcats will play

Here are three takeaways from a perplexing loss:

Vanderbilt claims first SEC win since 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DonZt_0j8gZelI00

For the first time since Oct. 19, 2019, Vanderbilt walked into the locker room after a conference game on the right side of the scoreboard, stunning UK 24-21 .

To say the result was unexpected isn’t going far enough: Kentucky was a 17-point favorite. The Commodores entered Saturday with one of the longest streaks in league history: a 26-game skid, the third-worst stretch in the SEC’s annals . (The only longer dry spells: Sewanee went 0-for-37 from 1933 to 1940, losing every conference game it ever played; Vandy lost 33 straight league games from 1976 to 1981, and 35 of 36. Of note: Vanderbilt lost 23 SEC games in a row between 2000 and 2003, and also suffered 22 straight conference setbacks between 1995 and 1998.)

For more than three years, the Commodores had no answers when they faced their SEC brethren; they had all the answers Saturday.

Not one of Stoops's best moments: Looking back at milestone wins en route to a Kentucky football record

Chris Rodriguez nearly bails out UK in second half

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSEC4_0j8gZelI00

After two quarters, Rodriguez, the Wildcats’ star tailback, had just 24 yards on nine carries.

He finally got going after halftime — and Kentucky needed every yard he could muster. In the early portion of the fourth quarter, he dashed into the end zone for a 5-yard score to put the hosts on top 15-14. After Vandy kicked a field goal to retake the lead, 17-15, Rodriguez only took one snap to change the score again: He ran 72 yards for another touchdown.

In sum, Rodriguez ran for 162 yards and a pair of scores on 18 carries. But it wasn't enough to help the Wildcats avoid the most embarrassing loss under Stoops’ watch.

Despite Rodriguez's stellar showing, it will be lost to time. The only thing people will remember about this contest in the years to come is the Commodores' signature victory.

Bird's eye view: Why Kentucky believes Rich Scangarello's move to booth will pay off in final games

Passing attack never gets off the ground

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RkYwP_0j8gZelI00

On paper, Saturday had the looks of a game where Levis and his complement of receivers should thrive. Vanderbilt had the SEC’s worst passing defense, giving up 314 yards per game. It’s an average that ranked 130th in the 131-team FBS, bettering only Ohio’s 316.2-yards-per-game mark.

Blame the weather. Blame the early kick. Blame the opponent.

Whatever the reason, Levis and his pass-catchers never got into a rhythm. Levis finished with just 109 yards and less than a 50% (11 of 23) completion rate.

Though Levis appeared to move as well as he has since injuring his foot in a loss at Ole Miss last month — keeping plays alive in the pocket and scrambling for yards when need be — his usually reliable arm wasn’t there Saturday.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Vanderbilt hands Kentucky football worst loss in Mark Stoops era: 3 takeaways

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee football: It's time to talk about backup gunslinger Joe Milton III

We need to have a talk about Joe Milton III. Tennessee’s season is winding to a close. There’s still a lot left for the Vols to prove, and a lot of history to be made in doing so. The Vols are on a collision course with an 11-1 regular-season finish in Josh Heupel’s 2nd season as head coach. Tennessee fans could not have asked for a better or quicker rebuild.
NASHVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Two Western Kentucky Referees to Call State Championship Game

Two longtime Western Kentucky high school football referees have been selected to call a state championship game. Referee Bubba Hendley, and umpire Ken Henderson, were chosen to call one of six state championship games. The KHSAA State Championships will be played on December 2nd and 3rd in Lexington. The announcement...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders Ink Five Members of 2023 Class

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders added five signees to its 2023 recruiting class on last Wednesday's National Signing Day. Forwards Kadence Krempges and Skylar Williams, midfielders Presley Morales and Olivia Norton and defender Sadie Sterbenz each signed their National Letters of Intent to become Blue Raider student-athletes and join the 2023 season roster.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson

A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Widespread sickness straining hospitals...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Clarksville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Clarksville High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Springfield, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Currey Ingram Academy basketball team will have a game with South Haven Christian School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WBKO

UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash

Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
Sidelines

A Soulful Night in the Boro

Story and Photos by Reggie Johnson | Contributing Writer. Friday was an eventful and energetic night at Middle Tennessee State University. Chris Young Cafe` helped host a concert organized by MTSU’s Omega Delta Psi, a recording industry co-ed professional fraternity. The venue set a record high in attendance with over 100 students, families and staff.
MURFREESBORO, TN
bbbtv12.com

SENATE MAJORITY CAUCUS ELECTS LEADERSHIP FOR 113

Lt. Governor McNally, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager receive unanimous approval for another term. NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Senate Republican Caucus met today in Nashville where members voted unanimously to renominate Lt. Governor Randy McNally to a fourth term as Speaker and to return Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) for third terms to their top leadership roles as Majority Leader and Republican Caucus Chairman respectively. Others elected to caucus leadership positions include Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain and Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) as Vice-Treasurer.
TENNESSEE STATE
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tennessee Lookout

Finding a gleam of hope in the loss of election deniers

In 2016, many rank and file Democrats believed Hillary Clinton would defeat Donald Trump. One eternally optimistic family member of mine predicted an “epic blowout.” Trump, he said, would lose by a historic margin.  But I found myself talking to a General Motors employee and member of the United Auto Workers union one day.  “I […] The post Finding a gleam of hope in the loss of election deniers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries

The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox56news.com

Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington

Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy