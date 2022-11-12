ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Old Tappan football races to early lead, tops Hillside for sectional title

By Darren Cooper, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

OLD TAPPAN – Play No. 1 for Old Tappan was a big pass. Just about every play thereafter was a big run.

Running back Aidan Heaney ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns as top seed Old Tappan swept past No. 2 Hillside, 28-14, Saturday in the North 1, Group 3 football final.

It is the Golden Knights' first sectional title since 2017.

“I am extremely excited,” Heaney said. “I used to go to all the state games at MetLife when my brothers were playing, and his friends. It’s more of a hometown thing for sure.”

The Golden Knights (10-1) connected on a 62-yard pass play from quarterback Tommy Caracciolo to Jack Diggins on their first offensive play and then used a ground game to bull past the Comets.

“Early in the game, we thought we could hit a play if they came out the way they typically did,” Old Tappan coach Brian Dunn said. “We wanted to hit it early before they made any adjustments.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219Te8_0j8gZdsZ00

What it means

The Golden Knights advance to the North Group 3 final against West Morris at Franklin High School, either Saturday or Sunday, pending the schedule set by the NJSIAA.

“We played them last year in the playoffs,” Dunn said of West Morris. “I am sure they are the same type of team. We will take a look at them.”

For the Old Tappan, Saturday was a big moment after finishing 5-6 a year ago. The coach said he knew the 2022 team had potential.

“We were playing all these kids and we took a beating we had some guys banged up,” Dunn said. “I knew coming back, we would have a good squad. It just came down to staying healthy.”

Key play

Aside from the first play of the game that softened up the Comets, the other decisive play came at the end of the first quarter, when Caracciolo connected with Diggins on a 20-yard screen pass for a score to make it 14-0.

Officials threw a flag on Old Tappan for having men downfield, but after conferring (and after the Old Tappan coaching staff insisted the pass was behind the line of scrimmage), they waved off the flag and let the touchdown stand.

“They did a good job,” Dunn said. “You don’t want to throw that flag late. The ref said he was going to talk it out and I thought [the pass] was behind the line.”

Old Tappan clinched the game with a methodical drive in the third quarter − all runs − capped by a one-yard burst by Heaney. That made it 28-7m and the Comets were unable to respond.

“We had to play our game there,” Heaney said. “We run the ball first and then air it out. Once the run game was going, we stuck with it.”

By the numbers

3: Number of Old Tappan players to possess the ball on offense: Heaney, Caracciolo and Timothy Clune, who caught an eight-yard pass in the second half.

1: Evan Brooks had the game's lone turnover, an interception with fewer than two minutes left, when he made an interception to seal it for Old Tappan.

133: Passing yards for Caracciolo, who completed 10-of-16 throws.

4: Old Tappan coaches hit with the Gatorade shower in the postgame celebration. “Water,” smiled Dunn. “It must be water, because I’m not that sticky.”

They said it

“The great thing is, we get another week to practice and stay together as a team. That’s the best part. We have a close team and guys who love to be around each other and guys who love coaching them. That’s our goal to get more time on the field.” —Dunn

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Old Tappan football races to early lead, tops Hillside for sectional title

