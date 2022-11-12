ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Anthony denies Bellows Falls in 2OT to claim first title in 28 years

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

RUTLAND - Mount Anthony prepared for anything and everything — even an improbable overtime sequence in a title rematch.

The Patriots’ break-glass-in-case-of-emergency plan in practice played out perfectly against Bellows Falls in the Division II high school football championship. Second-seeded Mount Anthony (9-2) never led in regulation and used two extra frames to rally for a 24-17 win over No. 1 Bellows Falls (10-1) for the Bennington program’s first title in 28 years on Saturday at Rutland High School.

“We practiced it Wednesday and it (overtime) ended just like we practiced, unbelievable,” Patriots coach Chad Gordon said.

The Patriots deferred the opening possession of overtime giving the ball to the Terriers prolific offense on the 10-yard line and held them to a field goal. Mount Anthony answered on Luke Bleau’s 24-yard kick to force a second extra frame.

In double overtime, MAU quarterback Tanner Bushee, part of a 15-rush, 87-yard performance, used two plays to score his third touchdown of the game. Bushee followed a bruising run off the right side that ended on the 1-yard line with a sneak across the goal line.

“Unbelievable, just the hard determination he has shown all year,” Gordon said of Bushee.

Vermont H.S. football: Live updates, scores, stats for championship tripleheader

The Terriers had four plays to respond, needing a touchdown and the point after to force a third overtime and were inches from the goal line on fourth down.

Braeden Billert shed a block and Ayman Naser filled the gap to deny Bellows Falls the end zone and a repeat championship.

“I'm so impressed how the second half (went),” Gordon said. “To keep them out, scoreless in the third and fourth quarter, to come out and just say we took it personally that we were just struggling to stop their run game and they came out and stopped the run game and let our offense get a chance to run with it.”

More: Everything you need to know for the 2022 H.S. football championship tripleheader

The Terriers 17-point performance was their lowest output since the 2019 championship loss to Brattleboro. And in the last three matchups against Mount Anthony, the Terriers’ average margin of victory was nearly 23 points. Against Burr and Burton in Week 7, the Terriers held their D-I opponent to just 10 points in a close loss. The lowest point total of the season for the Bulldogs at that point turned into a rallying moment for the Patriots’ defense.

“They finally believed in their talent and finally just believed in themselves,” Gordon said of the team’s confidence after the Week 7 tilt. “We were different in practice, different from that point on in the way we carried ourselves.”

Bellows Falls opened the scoring on a 21-yard touchdown connection from Jamison Nystrom to Walker James (17 carries for 76 yards; 2 catches for 44 yards) with 2:07 left in the opening frame. Mount Anthony equalized on Bushee’s first score, a 15-yard rush with 10:12 left in the first half. Caden Haskell (25 carries for 104 yards) scored on a 6-yard rush near the end of the half to give Bellows Falls a 14-7 lead at the break.

And in the fourth, Bushee capped an 87-yard drive on a 1-yard sneak with 3:02 left. The junior won the game in similar fashion, pushing through the Terriers and across to glory.

“We came out last year we were nervous,” Bushee said. “They're Bellows Falls, they're an incredible team. I give them all the credit. But you know, we're incredible too.”

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Mount Anthony denies Bellows Falls in 2OT to claim first title in 28 years

