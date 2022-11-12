ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Westlake shows just how far its come by smashing defending champ

By Josh Thomson, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
MAHOPAC - If Westlake thought it had come far since September, Saturday's championship game provided the chance to prove it. Opinions no longer mattered. It is November and this was time for action.

The Wildcats seemed more than OK with that, turning their belief into reality. They dominated an opponent, Dobbs Ferry, that beat them two months ago and entered as the defending champs. They won convincingly, scoring 46 straight points en route to a 46-14 victory in the Class C final.

"We made some changes," senior tackle Daniel Costa said. "That was Sept. 30. Now it's November. As a team, we've changed so much. We've grown so much as a team, as a family, all of us together. Since that game, we haven't lost. And we don't play on losing again."

Westlake showed its intentions all afternoon, scoring touchdowns on all seven of its offensive possessions. Running backs Chris Kalle, Christian Knapp and Christian Occhipinti and the offensive line led a rushing attack that produced 405 yards.

"We've always had a swagger offensively," Westlake coach John Castellano said. "We've had to develop a swagger defensively, which I think we have the last four or five games."

What it means

Westlake advanced to the state tournament and will play Section 9 champion O'Neill. The teams are scheduled to meet at 12 p.m. in the Class C state quarterfinals at noon on Saturday at Middletown High School's Faller Field.

Player of the game

"We came so far from Week 4 when we lost to them," Kalle said of Dobbs Ferry's 15-13 victory back in September. "We wanted this game so bad going into practice. We were spot on. We just wanted it more."

By the numbers

Westlake (8-2) - Nicholas Castellano scored twice, once on a 19-yard touchdown from Michael Pagan just before halftime and later on a 33-yard fumble return. Christian Occhipinti and Christian Knapp each ran for a touchdown. Occhipinti had 15 carries for 104 yards and Knapp opened the scoring for the Wildcats with a 44-yard score late in the first quarter.

Dobbs Ferry (8-2) - The Eagles opened with an 18-play drive that lasted nearly 9 minutes and was capped by Brian Dann's 9-yard touchdown run. They were held scoreless until Kevin Hartnett's fourth-down TD pass to Michael Farnsworth late in the fourth quarter.

They said it

"They were very physical," Dobbs Ferry coach Joe Cox said. "It was the kind of things we were preparing for, but they just executed very well today."

"I think the game is won up front," Costa said. "When all five of us up front are going all day, I don't think anyone can stop us."

Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor for The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Middletown Times Herald-Record. He can be reached by e-mail at jthomson@lohud.com, on Twitter at @lohudinsider , and on Instagram at @lohudinsider .

Chris Kalle, Westlake. Less than a year after transferring home from Kennedy Catholic, Kalle etched his name in Wildcat lore. He ran 17 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Football: Westlake shows just how far its come by smashing defending champ

