ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Balanced No. 12 North Carolina women swamp TCU 75-48

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby and Kennedy Todd-Williams both scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack for No. 12 North Carolina in a 75-48 win over TCU on Saturday.

Deja Kelly added 12 points with seven assists for the Tar Heels (2-0), and Anya Poole and Destiny Adams both had 10 and combined for 15 rebounds.

Tomi Taiwo scored 15 points for the Horned Frogs (1-1).

The Tar Heels dominated the middle two quarters, outscoring the Horned Frogs 42-13. An 11-0 run in the second quarter gave North Carolina the lead for good and they expanded a 30-24 halftime lead with a game-breaking 27-6 advantage.

The Tar Heels closed the third quarter with a 17-0 run as Kelly scored seven points. They were 11 of 18 while TCU went 2 of 16 with eight turnovers. The Horned Frogs missed their last 11 shots as well as the first of the fourth quarter.

TCU shot 25% for the game and had 24 turnovers while getting outrebounded by 17, including 16-8 on the offensive end. Adams had seven rebounds for North Carolina, six on the offensive end.

North Carolina only dressed nine players and all scored.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

DALLAS (AP) — A national transportation official probing the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead said Sunday that one of the key questions for investigators is why the aircraft were seemingly sharing the same space just before impact. A World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames on Saturday, leaving crumpled wreckage in a grassy area inside the Dallas Executive Airport perimeter, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city’s downtown. Several videos posted on...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy