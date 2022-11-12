ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Zeeland West football edged by Muskegon in regional final rematch

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xd5C_0j8gZQM000

MUSKEGON - The first time the Zeeland West and Muskegon football teams squared off, it was one of the best games of the season across the state.

Two lead changes in the final two minutes, capped by a Zeeland West long touchdown run in the final seconds made it an instant classic, especially for Dux fans.

The rematch lived up to the hype, but was a little different in the snow at Hackley Stadium.

After an extremely fast-paced showdown in September, both teams slowed the pace and waited for the pivotal moment to strike, and after both teams traded fourth-quarter strikes, it was a late touchdown by Muskegon that led the Big Reds to a 27-20 win on Saturday.

"It would be different if I think we didn't give it everything we had, but I feel like we did. We gave our best shot with two great teams playing. It went their way this time," Zeeland West quarterback Trevor Wallar said. "But it hurts. This team is special. This is the best team I have been a part of."

The Big Reds (10-2) struck with a late rushing touchdown by quarterback M'Khi Guy from 15 yards out with 2:51 to go after Zeeland West had rallied to tie.

A pass breakup, a fourth-down attempt by Zeeland West (10-2) with the season on the line saw a pass go through the receiver's hands and the Dux saw their season come to a close.

"It was a great battle. They are a great football team and we are proud of the kids, how they played," Zeeland West coach John Shillito said. "We played hard. We had opportunites. They made plays when it mattered and we didn't, though we did make some big ones."

The Big Reds moved from a 4-4 defensive front to a 5-2.

"If you told me Shane Fairfield was going to run a different defense than he has the past 12 years against us, I would have said no way," Shillito said. "It got us on our heels."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFVqg_0j8gZQM000

The Dux struck with two touchdowns in less than 2 1/2 minutes in the fourth quarter.

The Big Reds also struck with two defensive stops in a row in the third quarter. An interception stopped a Dux drive and on the next Zeeland West possession, the Big Reds took advantage of a fumbled snap on fourth down and took over.

Leading by five, Muskegon quarterback M'Khi Guy scored on 23-yard run two plays later and the Big Reds pushed their lead to 20-8.

The Dux had a chance to score late in the first half. But trailing 13-8 with two timeouts, the Dux opted not to take any of the timeouts despite being deep in Muskegon territory, and the clock ran out with the Dux still trailing by five.

"We were getting the ball to start the second half. We let it run out on a fourth-down play. We didn't want them to get the ball back," Shillito said.

The Big Reds will face DeWitt in the Divison 3 state semifinals at a time and place to be determined.

"These guys are good, hard-working football players," Fairfield said. "All my life I have gone against coach Shillito. We have so much respect for their program. He makes me better. That is the first time we came out with a different look and hats off to the kids for executing it. They beat us on the edge last time and this time we boxed them in."

Muskegon started slowly offensively in the first matchup, but on Saturday, marched right down the field on their first possession.

The Big Reds moved the ball so well they didn't face a third down the entire 67-yard drive, scoring on a 14-yard run by M'Khy Guy with 8:19 to go in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.'

Subscribe: Get the most complete local sports coverage

After going 6-for-6 on fourth downs in the first matchup, the Big Reds stuffed the Dux on the first fourth down attempt of the rematch, taking over at midfield in the first quarter.

Muskegon converted their first fourth-down attempt on the next drive to get inside the red zone, and Jakob Price scored on a 5-yard run on the first play of the second quarter for a 13-0 lead.

Zeeland West converted its next fourth-down attempt with a 20-yard pass from Trevor Wallar to Skyler Geurink. Parker Holman scored on a 12-yard run, then scored on the conversion and the Dux pulled within 13-8 with 7:05 to go in the half.

The Dux went for an onside kick, but the Big Reds recovered.

The Big Reds faced a fourth-and-8 and the Dux recovered a fumble to take over with 3:02 to go before the half.

But the Dux didn't take any timeouts when they had the ball on fourth down in Muskegon territory and time expired in the half when it looked like they were driving.

In the third quarter, a Wallar fourth down pass was tipped and intercepted by Robert Mills. But the Dux forced a punt.

On fourth-and-4 on their own 32, the Dux went for it and a fumbled snap and the Big Reds took over.

Guy scored on a 23-yard run two plays later and the Big Reds led 20-8 after three quarters.

But the Dux struck back with a 26-yard pass from Wallar to Geurink with 8:42 to go in the fourth. The conversion failed and the Dux were within 20-14.

The Dux almost immediately got a fumble from Muskegon near midfield.

Zeeland West took over and faced a fourth-and-2 on the Muskegon 39-yard line. Parker Holman scored on a run up the middle to tie the game 20-20.

The two-point conversion failed and it remained tied with 6:22 to go.

The Big Reds marched right down and scored on a 15-yard run by Guy with 2:51 to go.

Guy finished with 16 rushes for 147 yards. Price had 17 rushes for 104 yards.

Holman had 17 rushes for 123 yards for the Dux. Geurink had 18 carries for 52 yards.

"This team mean so much to me, and it hurts," Wallar said. "But hopefully those juniors and sophomores can take that hurt and use it as motivation for next year."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSport s.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Zeeland West football edged by Muskegon in regional final rematch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townbroadcast.com

Three former local stars play hoops at Cornersone

Three former Hopkins and Wayland High School basketball stars now are teammates on the Cornerstone University women’s basketball team. They are point guard Kennedy Helderop of Hopkins, a senior, and sophomores Parrish Hudson and Stephanie Ainsworth, both from Wayland. Helderop led the team last year with 101 total assists...
WAYLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow

A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Taco John’s growing in West Michigan

A publicly traded Grand Rapids restaurant group is bringing a Mexican fast-food concept to West Michigan. Meritage Hospitality Group [OTC: MHGU] announced Thursday, Nov. 10, its opening dates for three Grand Rapids-area Taco John’s. All three are set to open in December. The stores are part of a planned...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111322

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for counties closest to the lakeshore until 1 p.m. Sunday. (November 13, 2022) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for counties closest to the lakeshore until 1 p.m. Sunday. (November 13, 2022) Santa Claus Girls back in action this holiday season. Santa Claus Girls...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The Watch (which will likely become a Warning) will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night. They say:. Total snow accumulations of...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Portage teacher wins BIGGBY COFFEE teacher of the month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Congratulations to a local teacher in Portage, Michigan. Mrs. Kimberly is our November winner and won $500, from BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew surprised her students and presented a $500 check! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan!
PORTAGE, MI
Detroit News

Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer

Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
SAUGATUCK, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Broad Leaf to join Bridge Street lineup

A Grand Rapids spinoff brewery is opening its second location soon. Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits Westside is set to open Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the former location of The Sovengard, 443 Bridge St. NW, the company announced Monday. It is the second location for Broad Leaf, joining 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE in Kentwood, which is owned by the Brewery Vivant duo Jason and Kris Spaulding.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Calder Capital leads sale of two West Michigan parts suppliers

A local mergers and acquisitions firm recently assisted in the sale of two local construction and industrial suppliers to a leading hardware distributor. Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital said last week it served as the exclusive financial advisor to B&L Bolt and Slip-On Lock Nut in a sale to Colony Hardware Corporation, a portfolio company of Boston-based Audax Private Equity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Plane in crash came to West Michigan in 2018

Nobody knew that the Boeing B-17 was going to take off for the last time over the weekend in Dallas. But up until that point, it had a storied career following its military usage in World War II, making a lot of stops along the way, including the tarmac of the Air Zoo." (Nov. 14, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy