Zeeland West football edged by Muskegon in regional final rematch

MUSKEGON - The first time the Zeeland West and Muskegon football teams squared off, it was one of the best games of the season across the state.

Two lead changes in the final two minutes, capped by a Zeeland West long touchdown run in the final seconds made it an instant classic, especially for Dux fans.

The rematch lived up to the hype, but was a little different in the snow at Hackley Stadium.

After an extremely fast-paced showdown in September, both teams slowed the pace and waited for the pivotal moment to strike, and after both teams traded fourth-quarter strikes, it was a late touchdown by Muskegon that led the Big Reds to a 27-20 win on Saturday.

"It would be different if I think we didn't give it everything we had, but I feel like we did. We gave our best shot with two great teams playing. It went their way this time," Zeeland West quarterback Trevor Wallar said. "But it hurts. This team is special. This is the best team I have been a part of."

The Big Reds (10-2) struck with a late rushing touchdown by quarterback M'Khi Guy from 15 yards out with 2:51 to go after Zeeland West had rallied to tie.

A pass breakup, a fourth-down attempt by Zeeland West (10-2) with the season on the line saw a pass go through the receiver's hands and the Dux saw their season come to a close.

"It was a great battle. They are a great football team and we are proud of the kids, how they played," Zeeland West coach John Shillito said. "We played hard. We had opportunites. They made plays when it mattered and we didn't, though we did make some big ones."

The Big Reds moved from a 4-4 defensive front to a 5-2.

"If you told me Shane Fairfield was going to run a different defense than he has the past 12 years against us, I would have said no way," Shillito said. "It got us on our heels."

The Dux struck with two touchdowns in less than 2 1/2 minutes in the fourth quarter.

The Big Reds also struck with two defensive stops in a row in the third quarter. An interception stopped a Dux drive and on the next Zeeland West possession, the Big Reds took advantage of a fumbled snap on fourth down and took over.

Leading by five, Muskegon quarterback M'Khi Guy scored on 23-yard run two plays later and the Big Reds pushed their lead to 20-8.

The Dux had a chance to score late in the first half. But trailing 13-8 with two timeouts, the Dux opted not to take any of the timeouts despite being deep in Muskegon territory, and the clock ran out with the Dux still trailing by five.

"We were getting the ball to start the second half. We let it run out on a fourth-down play. We didn't want them to get the ball back," Shillito said.

The Big Reds will face DeWitt in the Divison 3 state semifinals at a time and place to be determined.

"These guys are good, hard-working football players," Fairfield said. "All my life I have gone against coach Shillito. We have so much respect for their program. He makes me better. That is the first time we came out with a different look and hats off to the kids for executing it. They beat us on the edge last time and this time we boxed them in."

Muskegon started slowly offensively in the first matchup, but on Saturday, marched right down the field on their first possession.

The Big Reds moved the ball so well they didn't face a third down the entire 67-yard drive, scoring on a 14-yard run by M'Khy Guy with 8:19 to go in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.'

After going 6-for-6 on fourth downs in the first matchup, the Big Reds stuffed the Dux on the first fourth down attempt of the rematch, taking over at midfield in the first quarter.

Muskegon converted their first fourth-down attempt on the next drive to get inside the red zone, and Jakob Price scored on a 5-yard run on the first play of the second quarter for a 13-0 lead.

Zeeland West converted its next fourth-down attempt with a 20-yard pass from Trevor Wallar to Skyler Geurink. Parker Holman scored on a 12-yard run, then scored on the conversion and the Dux pulled within 13-8 with 7:05 to go in the half.

The Dux went for an onside kick, but the Big Reds recovered.

The Big Reds faced a fourth-and-8 and the Dux recovered a fumble to take over with 3:02 to go before the half.

But the Dux didn't take any timeouts when they had the ball on fourth down in Muskegon territory and time expired in the half when it looked like they were driving.

In the third quarter, a Wallar fourth down pass was tipped and intercepted by Robert Mills. But the Dux forced a punt.

On fourth-and-4 on their own 32, the Dux went for it and a fumbled snap and the Big Reds took over.

Guy scored on a 23-yard run two plays later and the Big Reds led 20-8 after three quarters.

But the Dux struck back with a 26-yard pass from Wallar to Geurink with 8:42 to go in the fourth. The conversion failed and the Dux were within 20-14.

The Dux almost immediately got a fumble from Muskegon near midfield.

Zeeland West took over and faced a fourth-and-2 on the Muskegon 39-yard line. Parker Holman scored on a run up the middle to tie the game 20-20.

The two-point conversion failed and it remained tied with 6:22 to go.

The Big Reds marched right down and scored on a 15-yard run by Guy with 2:51 to go.

Guy finished with 16 rushes for 147 yards. Price had 17 rushes for 104 yards.

Holman had 17 rushes for 123 yards for the Dux. Geurink had 18 carries for 52 yards.

"This team mean so much to me, and it hurts," Wallar said. "But hopefully those juniors and sophomores can take that hurt and use it as motivation for next year."

