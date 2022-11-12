ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football gets big win over Indiana, but running back injuries a concern

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Snow fell at Ohio Stadium at the start of Ohio State's game against Indiana, but the flags barely swayed.

Mother Nature wouldn't come to the aid of the Hoosiers as it did for Northwestern last week in wind-swept Evanston.

Unimpeded by the weather, the No. 2 Buckeyes did what they were expected to do and cruised to a 56-14 victory in front of 103,888 spectators.

Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) has not lost to Indiana (3-7, 1-6), a 40-point underdog, since 1988.

C.J. Stroud threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns on 17-of-28 passing, and the Buckeyes ran for a season-high 340 yards after three weeks of their ground game sputtering.

Marvin Harrison Jr. 'the best non-quarterback I've covered in my career' says Joel Klatt

Ohio State band:We know it's only rock'n roll, but TBDBITL likes it. Watch the OSU band's halftime show

"It was a step in the right way," Stroud said. "It felt good to be playing in some good weather. ... We moved the ball really well. It was really balanced."

But the Buckeyes' win was tempered by an injury to running back Miyan Williams. The redshirt sophomore left the game late in the second quarter with a right foot or ankle injury. Williams, who ran for 147 yards in 15 carries, could not put weight on his foot as he hopped to the sideline and was carted to the locker room.

Williams and TreVeyon Henderson have shared time, but Henderson was in a walking boot and sat out for the second straight week. That left freshman Dallan Hayden as the only other healthy scholarship running back. Chip Trayanum, who was moved from linebacker to running back recently, also did not dress with an unspecified injury.

Receiver Xavier Johnson was pressed into action as a running back in the fourth quarter after Hayden briefly left with an injury and weaved 71 yards for a touchdown on his first carry.

"I think it’s pretty remarkable that we have that many guys who are capable," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "Whether it’s (TreVeyon), Miyan and/or Chip, we’re hoping to get these guys back as soon as we can. It’s been frustrating not having a full-strength room there, but I guess the positive spin is that the depth has shown and we’ve been able to keep that going."

The depleted running back unit is a major concern for the rest of the season. It did not matter against Indiana, which lost its seventh straight game. Ohio State scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives in the first quarter to take control. After three-and-outs by each team started the game, the Buckeyes went 65 yards in six plays to take a 7-0 lead.

Williams ran for 42 yards on two carries to start the drive. Stroud connected with Emeka Egbuka for a 6-yard touchdown on third down.

Ohio State went 78 yards in eight plays on its next score, with Hayden running through a big hole on the left side for 14 yards on the touchdown.

The Buckeyes needed only one play for their next score, a 58-yard pass from Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Indiana, which went three-and-out on its first three possessions, benched starting quarterback Connor Bazelak for Dexter Williams II. Williams gave the Hoosiers a brief spark. He ran for 16 yards on his first play and took advantage of a busted coverage for a 49-yard completion to the OSU 10. On third-and-goal, Williams lobbed to 6-foot-6 tight end AJ Barner, who used his 6-inch height advantage to make the catch over Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown.

Ohio State extended its lead early in the second quarter when Williams broke a 48-yard touchdown run and took the 28-7 lead to halftime.

Safety Lathan Ransom blocked a punt to set up a 1-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to tight end Cade Stover, who then bounced off IU tacklers for a 12-yard touchdown reception on OSU's next possession to make it 42-7.

After Johnson's 71-yard run, Indiana made it 49-14 by scoring after recovering a muffed punt by Ohio State.

The Buckeyes' final touchdown was their most special. Two-time captain Kamryn Babb, who has played little because of four ACL injuries and missed the first nine games this year with a different knee injury, caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Stroud. Teammates mobbed him in celebration.

“What happened today in the stadium was magical," Day said when asked about Babb's touchdown. "That’s what college football means to a lot of people. Not to everybody, but to a lot of people. That’s one of the reasons why college football is special. It’s one of the reasons why you coach, to see something like that happen."

