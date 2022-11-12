Read full article on original website
18-year-old charged in Middle River killing
Police have charged an 18-year-old in connection with a man gunned down in a robbery over the weekend in Middle River.
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in Parkville, store employees threatened in Perry Hall
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, an individual entered a business located in the 5000-block of Honeygo Boulevard in Perry Hall (21128) looking for his missing property. The suspect then began arguing with the staff and stated that he had a firearm. The suspect threatened staff with the implied firearm before fleeing the scene. No firearm was seen or displayed.
Update: 13-year-old shot in East Fayette Street shooting dies, suspect arrested
Baltimore city police have confirmed the death of a 13-year-old shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street on November 7. A suspect has been arrested.
Homeless man gunned down in Essex
A homeless man was gunned down in Baltimore County now the residents in the Essex area where it happened are gathering to show their support for the man who died.
Nottingham MD
Suspicious Essex death ruled a homicide
ESSEX, MD—Police say a suspicious death that occurred in Essex has been ruled a homicide. On Tuesday, November 8, officers responded to the intersection of North Taylor Avenue and Eastern Boulevard (21221) for a reported cardiac arrest. When officers arrived in the 400-block of Eastern Boulevard, they found a...
foxbaltimore.com
13-year-old girl shot in southeast Baltimore dies, suspect arrested, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 13-year-old girl who was injured in a southeast shooting last week has died, and police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the incident. On Nov 7, at around 5:19 p.m., 13-year-old Kelsey Washington was shot in the 1400 block of E. Fayette Street and was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics Hospital, where she was listed in grave condition, according to Baltimore City Police Department.
foxbaltimore.com
Police investigating nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating the shooting of a man in northwest Baltimore. Officers say they were called to a hospital for a shooting victim that had walked in. Police say they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He is expected to...
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal road rage incident remains under investigation in Howard County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal road rage incident in Howard County remains under investigation, and now, police are asking for the publics help. On Sunday, January 30, 2022, 42-year-old Charles Harrison Marks, IV, was killed in the fatal shooting in Elkridge. Police said just after 3:30 p.m., Marks was...
Fatal Crash Victim Who Was Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore ID'd: Police
Police have identified a man who died at the hospital after being shot and crashing his vehicle through a busy intersection over the weekend. Antonio Warrington, 43, was shot repeatedly on Sunday, Nov. 13 by an unknown shooter, causing him to crash and leaving him listed in critical condition until he reportedly died, officials announced.
Witness Sought After Trespassers Spotted Outside Area Of Harford County House Fire: Officials
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is attempting to track down a woman who possibly witnessed trespassers who may have information about a massive weekend blaze that left a Harford County home with extensive damage. First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned...
foxbaltimore.com
Man killed in parking lot of diner 1 block from Johns Hopkins Hospital, say police
Baltimore City Police are investigating the killing of man in the parking lot of a diner one block from Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to police. Just before 4:45 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of Dino's Restaurant for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, police say...
Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.
Man in custody after fighting security in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police have arrested a man for fighting with security in Towson. The suspect is now in police custody.
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Bowleys Quarters
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are responding to a house fire in Middle River. The fire was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the unit block of Windward Way (21220). Arriving units reportedly found smoke showing from a single-family dwelling. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists...
Nottingham MD
Vehicles stolen in Hillendale, assaults reported in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating nearly a dozen crimes that were reported recently. Between September 11 and November 11, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole a portable power generator and three xBox gaming systems. Between October 11...
foxbaltimore.com
Body-worn camera video released of fatal crash that left Baltimore teen dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's office released officer-worn body camera video from a crash last month that left a teenager from Baltimore dead. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. October 8. According to investigators, officers in northwest Baltimore began following a black Honda CR-V. The CR-V...
Wbaltv.com
Police arrest 2 teens, man in armed carjacking in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two teenagers and one young man were arrested Friday in connection with an armed carjacking in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police said three adults were entering their apartment building on Hancock Lane when a suspect approached them, showed a handgun and demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victims complied and the suspect drove away in the vehicle -- a 2017 Toyota Camry.
Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder
MIDDLE RIVER, MD- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Tyran Caulk. Baltimore County Police officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Commons at White Marsh apartment complex on Berliner Place at around 3:15 pm on Saturday. “When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR on the victim, as medics were en route to the scene,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. The victim, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced deceased. 18-year-old Elijah Sattler was arrested and charged The post 18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Glen Burnie HS Briefly Evacuated, Students Fall Ill From Odor, Report States
A high school building in Maryland was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday morning when several students fell ill, according to a WBAL report. Glen Burnie High School Principal Kevin Carr sent a letter to parents advising that several students were treated at the health office and were taken to area hospitals as a precaution for evaluation, while the building was temporarily evacuated and then safely reopened a few minutes later, the outlet states.
