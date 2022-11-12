Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Traffic signals will be added at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford this weekWatchful EyeStafford, VA
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
Mother arrested after 2-year-old shoots himself in Manassas
MANASSAS, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - The mother of a 2-year-old who shot himself in the hand after being left unattended with a gun has turned herself in to police on child neglect charges. Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, was wanted for felony child neglect. She turned herself in to police...
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Armed Carjacking Suspects In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the Arrest of Oluwatobi Edebiyi on November 3, 2022, and Vincent Elijah Oliver on November 7, 2022, on warrants for Armed Carjacking obtained by county police in October 2022. According to the warrant, on July 23,...
alxnow.com
Man faces malicious wounding charges after West End fight
A Prince William County man faces malicious wounding charges after an afternoon fight in the West End. On Monday, October 10, at around 2:15 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a fight around the unit block of N. Jordan Street — near the Shoppes At Foxchase. Officers...
fox5dc.com
Virginia man accused of killing neighbor's dog released from jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Centreville man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog has been released from custody, according to law enforcement officials. Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, is facing two felony charges of animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
arlnow.com
NEW: ‘Sun glare’ contributed to woman being fatally struck in crosswalk, police say
The man who struck and killed an elderly woman who was crossing Little Falls Road in a crosswalk has received a traffic ticket. Arlington County police announced the charge Tuesday afternoon, after a month-long investigation, noting that “sun glare” may have prevented the driver of the striking SUV from clearly seeing the victim.
Family pleads for answers in death of 13-year-old who was killed raking leaves in his front yard
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — It's been a week since someone shot and killed a 13-year-old boy out raking leaves in his front yard in Prince George's – and police still have no idea who did it or why. His family is pleading for anyone with any leads to...
Centre Daily
Suspect uses deputy’s radio to call for backup in her own arrest, Virginia cops say
A helpful suspect flagged down a sheriff’s deputy to confess she was “really high,” then used the deputy’s radio to call for backup, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. It happened at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Little Falls...
WJLA
1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
Wbaltv.com
Police release video in fatal road-rage shooting in effort to find gunman
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police released video of a road-rage shooting from March in which a tow truck driver was killed in an effort to find the gunman. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot on March 19 while traveling east on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County, police said.
Bay Net
Investigation Into Report Of A Robbery At A Middle School Leads To Two Juveniles Being Charged
WALDORF, Md. – On October 31, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported he was assaulted in a bathroom and his air pods were stolen. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office,...
fox5dc.com
Juvenile pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A juvenile pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say the pedestrian was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m. Investigators say...
Bay Net
Suspect In Waldorf Shooting Case Arrested And Charged
WALDORF, Md. – On November 14, Charles County Sheriff’s officers arrested Deandre Dewberry, 21, of Waldorf, in connection with the assault and shooting of a 35-year-old man that occurred on November 4 in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf. In the case, the victim was shot...
Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes
MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
fox5dc.com
UVA Shooting: Accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. scheduled for court hearing Wednesday
The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection with the brutal killings of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. Authorities say Jones Jr. gunned down the three student-athletes onboard a charter bus as they all returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. He will remain in jail and is expected to appear in court via video link.
fox5dc.com
Clyde's of Chevy Chase shooting, assault leaves 2 hospitalized
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a shooting at Clyde's of Chevy Chase early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. at the restaurant in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Montgomery County. Police say the suspect shot one...
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
Man shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County
Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
