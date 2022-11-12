The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection with the brutal killings of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. Authorities say Jones Jr. gunned down the three student-athletes onboard a charter bus as they all returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. He will remain in jail and is expected to appear in court via video link.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO