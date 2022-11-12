ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

fox5dc.com

Mother arrested after 2-year-old shoots himself in Manassas

MANASSAS, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - The mother of a 2-year-old who shot himself in the hand after being left unattended with a gun has turned herself in to police on child neglect charges. Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, was wanted for felony child neglect. She turned herself in to police...
MANASSAS, VA
alxnow.com

Man faces malicious wounding charges after West End fight

A Prince William County man faces malicious wounding charges after an afternoon fight in the West End. On Monday, October 10, at around 2:15 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a fight around the unit block of N. Jordan Street — near the Shoppes At Foxchase. Officers...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia man accused of killing neighbor's dog released from jail

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Centreville man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog has been released from custody, according to law enforcement officials. Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, is facing two felony charges of animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
CENTREVILLE, VA
WUSA9

Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
MANASSAS, VA
WJLA

1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police release video in fatal road-rage shooting in effort to find gunman

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police released video of a road-rage shooting from March in which a tow truck driver was killed in an effort to find the gunman. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot on March 19 while traveling east on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Suspect In Waldorf Shooting Case Arrested And Charged

WALDORF, Md. – On November 14, Charles County Sheriff’s officers arrested Deandre Dewberry, 21, of Waldorf, in connection with the assault and shooting of a 35-year-old man that occurred on November 4 in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf. In the case, the victim was shot...
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby

FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Investigation underway into attempted burglaries at 2 McLean homes

MCLEAN, Va. - Police are investigating two attempted burglaries that happened near each other in the McLean area of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police say the incidents happened on Saturday night at two houses located within a mile of each other. The first incident happened around 9:11 p.m. at a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

1 shot, another hurt after shooting at Clyde's in Montgomery County

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday morning. Police are still searching for who is responsible. According to Officer Cortes with the Montgomery County Police Department, officers were called to the scene at Clyde's Restaurant on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase around 12:15 a.m. Monday for the report of an assault.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

UVA Shooting: Accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. scheduled for court hearing Wednesday

The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection with the brutal killings of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry. Authorities say Jones Jr. gunned down the three student-athletes onboard a charter bus as they all returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C. He will remain in jail and is expected to appear in court via video link.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

