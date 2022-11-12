Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Wildwood commissioners give final approval to high-density residential development
Wildwood commissioners gave final approval Monday to a 639-unit high-density residential development on about 47 acres near the southwest corner of county roads 466 and 209 in Oxford. Developed by Acorn Investments LLC, Commander’s Pointe also will include five acres of commercial and is expected to add 179 students to...
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a plan that would allow around 1,200 homes to be built near horse farms where people have lived for years. “I would say I’m disappointed but not entirely surprised given their track record,” said resident Mira Korber.
villages-news.com
Developer of housing project tables request after outrage from rural neighbors
Barbara Eaton is 76 years old and raises livestock at her home on Edwards Road in Lady Lake where she has lived for two decades. She was among the residents who appeared Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board, speaking out against the planned development of 144 homes to be built on 31 acres of land located three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of Edwards Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host two public meetings this week on proposed redistricting maps
The City of Ocala has announced that two additional public meetings about the proposed redistricting will be held this week. During the scheduled Ocala City Council workshop that was held on Tuesday, November 8, council members requested these additional meetings, which will cover the proposed redistricting maps. City staff will also be available to answer any questions.
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter schools moving ahead with vision for Sumterville property
The transportation and facilities departments of the Sumter County School District are getting a new home in Sumterville. The new facilities are just one of the updates in store for Sumter County Schools, with potential new campuses and big renovations in the works. Eric Suber, director of school support services...
villages-news.com
Wildwood mayor helps cut ribbon at new extended-stay hotel
Wildwood’s first extended-stay all-suite hotel, Home2 Suites by Hilton Wildwood-The Villages, celebrated its official grand opening last week with the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf. The hotel, which was developed and is owned by Tampa-based commercial real estate firm, Liberty Group, began welcoming guests...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando commissioners approve giant subdivision after long debate
BROOKSVILLE — A master plan for a subdivision approved 17 years ago but never built reached the Hernando County Commission on Nov. 8 and was the subject of a long debate. Residents of Glen Lakes, which was developed in the 1980s, came out to oppose the effort to reestablish the master plan the County Commission approved in January 2006 for 842 single-family units on 263 acres at the northern terminus of Outer Banks Drive and west of U.S. 19.
villages-news.com
There is room for HUD housing in The Villages
I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
ocala-news.com
Resident shares thoughts on school tax referendum, academic performance
The campaign opposing the school tax referendum was unconvincing to a large segment of November voters. However, that will not deter the opponents from continuing to pursue it, ensuring that parents receive a better education for their children and a more productive use of a huge property tax allocation to public schools.
villages-news.com
Wildwood needs roadway improvements due to housing and retail growth
A large residential and commercial project planned on the northwest corner of county roads 466A and 462 will require major traffic improvements for the heavily traveled intersection. Wildwood commissioners Monday approved an agreement with Turkey Run, LLC, that calls for the developer to share the cost of those improvements. “We’re...
Villages Daily Sun
Jury of Marion County residents sworn in for Miller perjury trial
A jury of four men and two women from Marion County are now seated to decide the felony perjury case against suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller. The jury, along with two alternates, was sworn in Monday morning by Judge Anthony Tatti. The trial is now scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Marion County Judicial Center. The judge expects the trial to conclude in a single day, with a possible verdict returned by the end of the day.
villages-news.com
Most of 1,202 ambulance transports in October ended up at The Villages hospital
The Villages Public Safety Department had 1,202 ambulance transports in it first month of operation. Reports have been extremely favorably about the ambulance service that was transferred Oct. 1 from Sumter County to The Villages Public Safety Department. The average response time for an ambulance to arrival at a call...
Villages Daily Sun
Bishop candidates meet parishioners in The Villages
The Episcopal Diocese of Central Florida is looking for a new bishop to lead it, and the three candidates seeking the position dropped by St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages on Tuesday to introduce themselves to parishioners and the community. St. George Episcopal was the second stop of a...
villages-news.com
Lewis Jarvis
Lewis Jarvis, 73, of The Villages, Florida passed away early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He will leave a legacy as a loving husband, a dedicated father and the best PaPa to his twin grandchildren. Lewis was born in Mudfork, West Virginia on September...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
villages-news.com
Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced
I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attempts to rob bank after ‘cut off’ by Social Security
A 74-year-old Villager has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a local bank claiming he had been “cut off” by Social Security. Joseph Vincent Albanese, who lives at 1861 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, walked into the Wells Fargo bank on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake at about noon Monday and slipped a pre-written note to a bank teller, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The bank teller removed $700 in cash from her drawer and placed it into a pillow case carried in by Albanese.
ocala-news.com
Vibrant Orange Sunrise Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out this vibrant orange sunrise over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
West Port High School principal named principal of the year in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Marion County public school employees are being recognized. Marion County Public School officials announced West Port High School principal Ginger Cruze is the 2023 principal of the year. The school district also named Harbour View Elementary’s Jennifer Pollard as the assistant principal of the year....
villages-news.com
Carolyn Leshane
Carolyn Leshane, 69, of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was born September 29, 1953 in Stamford, CT to William and Mary (nee Graboski) Traska. She graduated from Southern CT University with degrees in Special Ed and Psychology. She started her career at Riverview Children’s Hospital in Middletown, CT and finished at Aetna Insurance in Hartford coordinating Enterprise Implementation. She retired to N. Eastham on Cape Cod in 2001, and raised two special pet therapy dogs, Helito and Rosie for visits to various Cape facilities. She left the Cape in 2013 for the Villages, FL.
