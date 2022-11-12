ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

East High of KC leads charge to Missouri boys soccer final four: MSHAA scores, schedule

The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

The Missouri semifinals for the MSHSAA boys high school soccer state tournaments were set Saturday

And the East High Bears of Kansas City Public Schools’ Interscholastic League are headed to the final four.

East trounced Jefferson City 6-0 in an afternoon Class 3 quarterfinal match in Kansas City, one of a dozen quarterfinals that sent winners to the semifinals across Missouri’s four high school soccer classifications.

The East Bears (19-2-1) will next take on Glendale (25-2) of Springfield, a 2-1 winner Saturday over Webb City, in Friday’s Class 3 state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. in Fenton.

The victor Friday gets the winner of Friday’s other semifinal, between Whitfield and Webster Groves, for a shot at the Class 3 state championship on Saturday, Nov. 19.

In Class 4, Rockhurst edged Kickapoo of Springfield 1-0 Saturday, leading the Hawklets to a 7 p.m. Friday semifinal in Fenton against Rock Bridge of Columbia. Liberty North lost 1-0 to Rock Bridge Saturday evening.

Excelsior Springs advanced to the final four in Class 2, shutting out Barstow 5-0 Saturday afternoon. The Tigers face Marshall at 5 p.m. Friday in Fenton.

Summit Christian Academy rallied from a 2-0 deficit Saturday to beat the Maryville Spoofhounds 3-2 and will play New Covenant Academy Friday in Fenton for a berth in the Class 1 championship game.

The rest of the four classifications games — semis Friday and finals next Saturday — will be played exclusively at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.

CLASS 4

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Rockhurst 1, Springfield Kickapoo 0

Christian Brothers College 1, Lindbergh 0

St. Dominic 2, Chaminade 1

Columbia Rock Bridge 1, Liberty North 0

Friday semifinals

Christian Bros. College vs. St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Rockhurst vs. Columbia Rock Bridge, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Nov. 19) championship

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Webster Groves 4, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) 0

Springfield Glendale 2, Webb City 1

East (KC) 6, Jefferson City 0

Whitfield 1, Ft. Zumwalt East 0, OT

Friday semifinals

Webster Groves vs. Whitfield, 11 a.m.

East (KC) vs. Springfield Glendale, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday (Nov. 19) championship

TBD vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 2

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Excelsior Springs 5, Barstow 0

Marshall 3, Osage 0

Saxony Lutheran 1, Principia 0

Orchard Farm 3, Helias Catholic 1

Friday semifinals

Saxony Lutheran vs. Orchard Farm, 2:30 p.m.

Excelsior Springs vs. Marshall, 5 p.m.

Saturday (Nov. 19) championship

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m.

CLASS 1

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Bishop DuBourg 3, Brentwood 0

St. Francis Borgia 7, Duchesne 0

Summit Christian 3, Maryville 2

New Covenant 3, Smithton 0

Friday semifinals

Bishop DuBourg vs. St. Francis Borgia, 10 a.m.

Summit Christian vs. New Covenant, noon

Saturday (Nov. 19) championship

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

The Kansas City Star

