The Museum is fortunate to be able to dedicate four galleries to the work of consummate printmaker, Mauricio Lasansky. Making prints for more than 65 years--first in his native Argentina, then in New York City, and for more than 55 years in Iowa City, Iowa--Lasansky's generous gift of prints in the 1980s and 1990s made it possible for the Museum to present a wide range of the artist's works, changing all four galleries every six months. Best known for large-scale prints in which he uses multiple plates and full ranges of color, Lasansky combines a spectrum of graphic techniques including etching, drypoint, aquatint, and engraving. Throughout his stylistic evolution, he created eloquent figural statements that are colorful, fresh, and spontaneous.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO