Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Threat champions work
Riot Games has a new Teamfight Tactics trait that isn’t a trait in Set Eight, Monsters Attack!, featuring a total of eight champions that have unique passive abilities that can flex into any comp. Flexible champions and carriers are a sub-theme in TFT Set Eight, showcasing Threat units that...
dotesports.com
From CS:GO meme to legend: Outsiders’ Jame awarded IEM Rio Major MVP
The Russian captain and dedicated CS:GO sniper Jame has been decorated the MVP of IEM Rio Major after he led Outsiders to win the $1.25 million Valve-sponsored tournament in Brazil today. Jame’s calls were decisive for Outsiders to win their first Major trophy, but he was also one of the...
dotesports.com
After a long wait, Nintendo Switch Sports might finally be getting Golf
Everybody prepare yourself, it’s finally happening. Grab your clubs, hire a caddy, and head into your living room because Nintendo Switch Sports is bringing golf back to your TV screens. This Dot Esports writer speaks for everyone (do we all agree on that?), and this writer says everyone loved...
dotesports.com
One of Evil Geniuses VALORANT’s new team members can be anyone—including your hard-stuck gold friend
Very few teams competing in the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2023, especially the partnered teams, will offer players the kind of opportunity that Evil Geniuses just put out. Per an official post from the team, EG will be accepting applications starting today for an “EG VALORANT Showcase” event, which will give players a chance to end up on the team’s official 10-person roster, complete with a “contract to live, train, and be a pro VALORANT player in LA.”
dotesports.com
Are Dota 2 supports in a healthy spot? Hilarious play from Sneaky may make you think twice
Support heroes are in a completely different state in Dota 2 compared to five years ago. The current state of the game allows supports to save up more gold and purchase impactful items. But former League of Legends pro Sneaky’s one-shot crit once again put the sad truth of playing as a support in Dota 2 on display.
dotesports.com
How Set 8’s Gadgeteen trait works in Teamfight Tactics
Riot has added a new Teamfight Tactics trait in Set Eight, Monsters Attack!. Known as Gadeteen, it creates temporary powered-up items. Players looking to win-streak for economic benefits in TFT Set Eight will want to explore what the Gadgeteen trait has to offer. It’s a solid early-game trait that activates with three Gadgeteen units on the board, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Gadgeteen champions in TFT Set Eight are Lulu, Poppy, Annie, Zoe, and Nunu.
dotesports.com
Liquid for life? Only one VALORANT superstar signed a 4-year max deal with an EMEA team in VCT
Following the release of the VALORANT Champions Tour International League Global Contract Database (GCD) today, those interested in some of the contract details for the top VCT players can now view them. Included in the GCD is the length of contracts for each player, with the minimum being a one-year...
dotesports.com
Riot continues to push aside counter-jungling in League Patch 12.22
After skimming through the notes for Riot Games’ newest League of Legends update today, the community noticed that the developers have made another significant change that will make it extremely hard for experienced junglers to counter their opponent across Summoner’s Rift. Patch 12.22 marks the beginning of League’s...
dotesports.com
NICKMERCS blasts NA Apex scene for ‘lack of passion’ after ALGS Pro League season launch
The ALGS Pro League season kicked off on Nov. 11 and star Twitch streamer turned Apex Legends professional Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, who plays in an organization-less stack, Tripod, is raring to go. But while his passion for the game burns brighter than ever, he feels the same can’t...
dotesports.com
What time does League of Legends season 12 end?
The end of the current League of Legends season is almost here. The 2022 League season began in early January and is set to wrap up in mid-November. That gave dedicated players around 10 months to grind for that coveted solo queue rank. But now, time is running out for...
dotesports.com
Former TSM upstart Takeover to reportedly join Latin American team for 2023 League season
Former TSM mid laner Takeover is headed to Latin America’s LLA for the 2023 League of Legends season, according to a co-report from independent League reporter Brieuc Seeger and freelance esports reporter Lucas Benaim. Next year, Takeover will reportedly play for Estral Esports in the LLA, moving into a...
dotesports.com
Outsiders cruise past Heroic in the IEM Rio grand finals to claim first CS:GO Major trophy
A new king of Counter-Strike has been crowned in Rio de Janiero. Outsiders won the IEM Rio Major today, dubbed the “Major of Madness” by so many, following a decisive 2-0 victory over Heroic in the grand finals. Outsiders struck first on their own map choice of Mirage,...
dotesports.com
JamezIRL’s new VALORANT team has been leaked by Riot
The former head coach of Cloud9’s VALORANT team has a new home and his destination was inadvertently revealed today by Riot Games rather than the organization. James “JamezIRL” Macaulay has signed with North American partnered team 100 Thieves, according to the global contract database, which collects all contract information for participating partnered teams. 100T is yet to announce the signing.
dotesports.com
Riot is unbenching the Kench in League’s 2023 preseason
Tahm Kench has been a problematic League of Legends champion since his release in 2015, mainly due to his Devour ability that can save immobile AD carries from certain death. Despite Riot Games updating the champion and sending him to the top lane, the River King has continued to be a menace in the bot lane as a support, especially when paired with Senna. To coincide with the latest preseason changes, the devs are giving this catfish one more makeover.
dotesports.com
How TFT Mech trait works in Set 8 as Mecha: PRIME
The Mech trait is returning to Teamfigt Tactics in Set Eight, showcasing upgrades to the Galaxies trait and Monsters Attack! champions. First introduced in Galaxies, the TFT Set Eight Mecha: PRIME trait has a similar theme to fight off monster and enemy attacks. Creating a giant overpowered unit is accomplished by combining three units into one. Champions with the Mecha: PRIME trait in Set Eight are Wukong, Draven, Jax, Sett, and Leona.
dotesports.com
Cloud9 White begin quest for absolute domination of Game Changers Championship in opening sweep
The first match of the 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship was a display of confidence and talent from Cloud9 White. The NA representatives quickly ended their showdown with KRÜ Fem today, delivering a 2-0 win as a statement of their desire to dominate the tournament. Both teams headed into...
dotesports.com
League players will be able to play ARAM Clash on updated Howling Abyss next month
Have you ever popped off in an ARAM game with your friends and said, “man, I really wish this counted for something?” Well, you’re in luck. League of Legends players will soon have the opportunity to rally their teammates for a special edition of ARAM Clash, coming to the League client later this year.
dotesports.com
100 Thieves’ Project X is already in playtesting, with plenty of ideas on what the game might be
100 Thieves confirmed in May that it is making its own video game, the working title of which was simply Project X. And while it’s clear that the game is still incredibly early in development and the 100 Thieves team is still deciding what it wants the game to be, the org released an update on Project X today that also featured feedback on the game from 100 Thieves creators and early gameplay.
dotesports.com
Warzone 2 Unhinged game mode allows players to assimilate enemies into their squad
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is bringing back the classic gameplay players expect, but it’s also introducing the new Unhinged game mode, where you can enlist enemy players into your squad. Warzone 2 launches on all platforms today, bringing the classic solos, duos, and quads modes into the new...
dotesports.com
Dota 2’s The International 2022 missed out on another big community milestone due to poor reception
Dota 2’s The International 2022 was a step in the wrong direction for most fans. With production quality taking a huge hit, multiple controversies and negligence damaged the tournament’s reputation. As a result, Valve’s TI found itself out of the competition for 2022’s Best Esports Event for a second in the tournament’s history.
Comments / 0