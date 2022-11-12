ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions

John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
Larry Brown Sports

Unbelievable stat about ex-teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral

Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
Yardbarker

Flyers hope to reverse fortune in return to Columbus

A week ago, the Philadelphia Flyers lost themselves on the road against a beatable Columbus Blue Jackets club. Now, they’ll have a chance to find themselves in the same arena to begin a three-game road trip. Over the last three games, the Flyers allowed five three point scorers. One...
FOX Sports

Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
FOX Sports

Bruins take winning streak into home matchup against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Boston has gone 9-0-0 in home games and 14-2-0 overall. The Bruins have a...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Matt Murray Returns: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3) coiled around the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-3) and squeezed the life out of them in the third period. The Penguins allowed just four shots in the third period of a 4-2 win. Their defensive effort prompted praise from Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe who called it a “clinic.” The Penguins have points in three straight and host Toronto at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
atozsports.com

Taylor Heinicke speaks out on call that cost Eagles the game

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders (5-5) in a game that was surrounded by controversy. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke late after a unique kneel down.
Centre Daily

Montrezl Harrell, Doc Rivers Discuss 76ers’ Backup Center Role

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned before the 2022-2023 NBA season started that the backup center position wouldn’t be controlled by one player. Instead, the former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will split time with the third-year veteran Paul Reed. Offensively, Rivers tends to lean toward...
NBC Sports

When is Horford planning to retire? Celtics veteran addresses future

At 36, the veteran forward is the oldest player on Boston's roster and is two years older than his interim head coach, Joe Mazzulla. His contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, so it's fair to wonder whether he'd decide to hang them up after 16 seasons in the league.
