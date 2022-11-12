Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
'I don't give a s--- what people think' — Tortorella backs his Flyers after 5-1 loss
The Flyers lost badly Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center with a 5-1 decision to the Stars. They allowed two power play goals, a shorthanded goal and two at even strength. The Flyers (7-6-2) are 0-4-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets. They lost to the Senators, 4-1, Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
Penguins Grades: F’s For Many in 5-2 Loss to Toronto (+)
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray made several very good saves in the second period. The Pittsburgh Penguins largely didn’t challenge him in the first or third. After a brief season turnaround, the Penguins have again lost two in a row and they now have more losses (7) than wins (6) this season.
Canadiens F Jonathan Drouin (upper body) out 4-6 weeks
Montrael Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin will miss four to six weeks due to an upper-body injury. Drouin sustained the injury
Unbelievable stat about ex-teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).
ng-sportingnews.com
On-brand John Tortorella gives brutally honest bench interview about Flyers’ poor start: ‘We suck’
You want honesty? Flyers coach John Tortorella will give you honesty. The notoriously straight shooting bench boss didn’t mince his words during his first period interview with ESPN's Brian Boucher for the Flyers’ Tuesday night contest against the Blue Jackets, criticizing the forecheck and overall play from his team.
Jackets blow pair of 2-goal leads before beating Flyers in OT
Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to lift the host Columbus Blue Jackets, who earlier twice blew two-goal leads,
Golf Digest
'We suck': John Tortorella delivers first signature in-game interview as Flyers coach, is all the way back
Ahhh, the in-game interview. A completely useless endeavor that no one has ever asked for, not coaches, not players, hell, not even fans. It makes you wonder why they even bother at all. Did you notice when they started doing them in the freaking dugout during the MLB Playoffs? The one sport you could mostly escape them, now you no longer can.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Canadiens after Jenner's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 5-4 overtime win. Columbus has a 4-5-0 record at...
Yardbarker
Flyers hope to reverse fortune in return to Columbus
A week ago, the Philadelphia Flyers lost themselves on the road against a beatable Columbus Blue Jackets club. Now, they’ll have a chance to find themselves in the same arena to begin a three-game road trip. Over the last three games, the Flyers allowed five three point scorers. One...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ star shares thoughts on crucial call that changed the game
The Philadelphia Eagles lost in one of the more brutal ways possible. They are no longer undefeated, which is okay, but it’s because of shooting themselves in the foot that they are here now. The Eagles defense wasn’t great, in certain areas that is. They couldn’t stop the run...
Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Heat-Raptors Game
Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
FOX Sports
Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
FOX Sports
Bruins take winning streak into home matchup against the Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Boston has gone 9-0-0 in home games and 14-2-0 overall. The Bruins have a...
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Matt Murray Returns: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3) coiled around the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-3) and squeezed the life out of them in the third period. The Penguins allowed just four shots in the third period of a 4-2 win. Their defensive effort prompted praise from Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe who called it a “clinic.” The Penguins have points in three straight and host Toronto at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
atozsports.com
Taylor Heinicke speaks out on call that cost Eagles the game
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders (5-5) in a game that was surrounded by controversy. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke late after a unique kneel down.
Centre Daily
Montrezl Harrell, Doc Rivers Discuss 76ers’ Backup Center Role
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned before the 2022-2023 NBA season started that the backup center position wouldn’t be controlled by one player. Instead, the former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell will split time with the third-year veteran Paul Reed. Offensively, Rivers tends to lean toward...
NBC Sports
When is Horford planning to retire? Celtics veteran addresses future
At 36, the veteran forward is the oldest player on Boston's roster and is two years older than his interim head coach, Joe Mazzulla. His contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, so it's fair to wonder whether he'd decide to hang them up after 16 seasons in the league.
