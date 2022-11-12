ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball: East Ridge holds off Ponies in state quarterfinals

By By Stuart Groskreutz
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 4 days ago

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Under the weather, but not overmatched, the Stillwater volleyball team started strong before eventually falling short in a 3-1 loss to East Ridge in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The third-seeded Raptors (24-7), who swept Stillwater earlier this season on the way to a fourth straight Suburban East title, turned back the Ponies by scores of 19-25, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-20.

It was a determined effort for unseeded Stillwater (24-7), which played the last two sets without setter Adison Benpard due to illness. In fact, four of the team’s starters — and six team members overall — have not been feeling well this week, according to Ponies coach Sara Baumgard.

“They pushed through,” Baumgard said.

East Ridge advanced all the way to the state finals a year ago, but it was the Ponies who looked right at home during the early stages of the match despite not having a single player that was part of the program’s most recent state tourney appearance in 2018.

Stillwater stormed out to a 15-6 lead and Courtney Peters finished off the opening game with consecutive kills. After falling behind early, the Raptors closed within 20-16 before a kill by Caroline Brekke helped Stillwater extend its lead.

It was just the start the Ponies were looking for against a team that was ranked fifth in the final state coaches poll.

“Yeah, I’m really proud of them,” Baumgard said. “I told them that I wanted them to start fast, start strong and act like we’ve been here before. Out of the entire team, this is their first time playing in the state tournament and I felt like we didn’t show that — and that’s really cool.”

Stillwater entered the match having dropped 17 straight sets in six consecutive losses to the Raptors since 2018.

“We had faster receive and our defense was lights out,” Baumgard said of the strong start. “I’m proud of them for fighting the way that they did.”

East Ridge was stronger in Game 2 and also scored five of the last six points to pull away for a more comfortable victory in Game 3.

“We got behind but the girls were able to respond and come back, make some adjustments, and find a way to win so I’m very proud of this team,” East Ridge coach Steve Anderson said. “They’re a resilient team and determined to find a way.”

Stillwater also fell behind 12-8 in the fourth set before pulling in front 17-14 on a kill by Tori Liljegren, who finished with a team-high 15 kills in the match.

The Raptors, however, reeled off seven straight points on a serving run from Norah Phipps to surge in front 21-17.

“I could taste a fifth set and I think they could, too, and then we get aced twice,” Baumgard said. “That made it 19-17 and then we got aced again and that made it 20-17. It kind of bit a little bit a bit to get to there, it just opened their eyes that they can compete.”

It was a tall order to begin with, and the challenge grew with the Ponies not at 100 percent.

“We just did not execute offensively like we should have, like how we started,” Baumgard said. “We were looking pretty lethargic.”

“We did the best with what we had and I think we gave 100 percent effort,” said senior libero Hannah Hebert, who led Stillwater with 23 digs. “These are the top teams in the entire state and we’re very fortunate to be here. I think that we just played to the best of our ability so I’m really proud of our team for that.”

“In all honesty, East Ridge has more offensive weapons than we have,” Baumgard added. “It just kind of came down to that. They’re a very solid team. I told the girls I want them to compete hard and play with heart every single minute, and I truly felt like we did that.”

Hadley Burger finished with 17 kills and just four errors on 40 attempts to lead the Raptors, who also received 15 kills from Mikayla McDougall.

Courtney Peters contributed 12 kills for the Ponies while Brekke added 10 and Mackenzie Peters chipped in with eight. Benpard finished with 24 set assists before she was unable to continue. Alexa Lehman (10) and Paige Hebert (7) combined for 17 set assists in the third and fourth sets.

“They both came in and executed and were very big team players and acted like they’ve done this a million times,” Hannah Hebert said. “They really helped the team with their confidence level even if, even if they weren’t confident, they went in and they delivered.”

Facing a familiar opponent, Anderson spoke highly of Stillwater’s efforts in the match, especially considering extra challenges.

“We know them and they know us and so it was it was cool to see the things that they were trying to put on us tonight,” Anderson said. “We’ve seen them before so we can do some things we wanted to work on them. Their defense tonight was really good. They kept a lot of balls up off the ground and really challenged us with some long points. Our conditioning and stuff had to kick in for us to win some of those.

“Stillwater did a great job and they had to deal with a lot of adversity tonight with all with girls coming in and out. I’m really impressed with what their ability to kind of shuffle on the fly and figure things out and were they were competitive with us through throughout.”

The Raptors advanced to face second-seeded Lakeville North in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 10. Top-seeded Wayzata also advanced and was scheduled to fast fifth-seeded Rogers in the other semifinal.

Stillwater was slated to meet Centennial in the consolation round with the winner advancing to the fifth-place match on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“All of us feel really fortunate to be in this position and play at the Xcel Energy Center, because that’s a pretty big deal,” Hannah Hebert said. “ I know some people want to maybe play in college but for some of us it’s our last season competing at this level and I think everyone’s just taking it in and really enjoying the moment of playing at state and making it this far as a team.”

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

