We have a “Question…?” Did you get tickets to Taylor Swift yesterday or are you telling your kids they’re on their own today? Like tons of other Swifties, Busy Philipps thought she could get tickets to the extremely popular Eras Tour next year for her daughters Birdie, 14, and Cricket Pearl, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Silverstein. But she got stuck in super long wait lines, got kicked out, and ultimately ended up ranting on social media about her experience (as you do!). Every frustrated mom could relate.

9 MINUTES AGO