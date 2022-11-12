ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Tour Nation

What You Should Know About John Wick’s 1969 Ford Mustang Ahead Of Chapter 4

The first John Wick film took the world by storm as Matric actor Keanu Reeves became a badass assassin for this revenge-driven film. And while Reeves made a huge impression with his stunt driving and fighting, the car a mark, too. This is everything you need to know about the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 ... Read more The post What You Should Know About John Wick’s 1969 Ford Mustang Ahead Of Chapter 4 appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Breaks The Internet With Yet Another Banned Advert

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a video to his Instagram of yet another hilarious “banned” ad. The Grand Tour host shared the video promoting his beer machine that gives you Hawkstone lager on draft at home. During the video he says: “Over the years, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people have been duped by […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Breaks The Internet With Yet Another Banned Advert appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
SheKnows

Busy Philipps Is Every Frustrated Mom With 4 Zillion People Ahead of Her to Get Taylor Swift Tickets

We have a “Question…?” Did you get tickets to Taylor Swift yesterday or are you telling your kids they’re on their own today? Like tons of other Swifties, Busy Philipps thought she could get tickets to the extremely popular Eras Tour next year for her daughters Birdie, 14, and Cricket Pearl, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Silverstein. But she got stuck in super long wait lines, got kicked out, and ultimately ended up ranting on social media about her experience (as you do!). Every frustrated mom could relate.
Grand Tour Presenter Richard Hammond Blasts ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters For Targeting Aston Martin

The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has criticised protesters who have been spraying orange paint all over Aston Martin’s London showroom. Hammond’s second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop was released on Discovery+ yesterday, which he is now likely to get a similar backlash from the protesters, Just Stop Oil, as well as Aston Martin due to them restoring old cars.
Sue Baker’s Opinion Of Jeremy Clarkson After He Replaced The Top Gear Presenter

After the sad news of Top Gear legend Sue Baker’s passing, we are taking a look back over the time she worked with Jeremy Clarkson at the beginning of his career. Baker hosted the original Top Gear for eleven years from 1980 to 1991, she was one of the first female motoring journalists, and she rallied in a short wheel base Audi Quattro. Clarkson joined Top Gear in 1988 and eventually took over from Baker. Baker spoke about Clarkson back in 2015 reflecting on that time together, she described Clarkson:
Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Production Confirmed As Season 2 Details Revealed

Jeremy Clarkson has announced that Season 3 of his popular Prime Video farming show, Clarkson’s Farm, has been confirmed. Production of the third season has already started ahead of the release of season 2, but in a statement, the streaming service has announced more details on when we’ll be seeing the next chapter of The […] The post Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Production Confirmed As Season 2 Details Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
This Is How Much A Full Carbon-Fibre 1970 Dodge Charger Body Costs – Available Now

Dodge announced, during their 2022 Speed Week, that Finale Speed would be releasing 1970 Dodge Charger carbon-fibre bodies, which would be part of the Direct Connection parts programme, as well as bodies for the Plymouth Barracuda and Roadrunner. Tim Kuniskis, Dodge CEO, explained when he made the announcement: “Not only do we listen to our […] The post This Is How Much A Full Carbon-Fibre 1970 Dodge Charger Body Costs – Available Now appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Chris Harris Labelled as Next Jeremy Clarkson As Top Gear Series Released

The latest episode of Top Gear was released to the BBC yesterday evening and the reviews are already pouring in. For years since Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May left, the new hosts have constantly been compared to them. The current presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and Chris Harris are getting the same treatment, with the Telegraph labelling Harris as Clarkson.
Richard Hammond Reflects On Long Lasting Friendship With Grand Tour Co-Stars

Richard Hammond has reflected on working on The Grand Tour alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the hosts adventuring around a snowy Norway in their choice of rally-inspired cars. The special was filled with the usual hilarious chemistry that fans love to see between the trio, insane challenges, and plenty of things going wrong.
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals His Tractor Was Blown Up By Ex-Prime Minister In Clarkson’s Farm Mishap

The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, has recently reflected on a time when former Prime Minister, David Cameron, “blew” up his tractor. Writing for his column in The Times, Clarkson wrote: “My tractor has exploded. A mate who lives in the next village rang saying he needed it to mow his paddock. “I won’t give […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Reveals His Tractor Was Blown Up By Ex-Prime Minister In Clarkson’s Farm Mishap appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
