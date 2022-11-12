Read full article on original website
What You Should Know About John Wick’s 1969 Ford Mustang Ahead Of Chapter 4
The first John Wick film took the world by storm as Matric actor Keanu Reeves became a badass assassin for this revenge-driven film. And while Reeves made a huge impression with his stunt driving and fighting, the car a mark, too. This is everything you need to know about the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 ... Read more The post What You Should Know About John Wick’s 1969 Ford Mustang Ahead Of Chapter 4 appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Reason Behind Car Combusting That Left Jay Leno Facing A Skin Graft Revealed
Car enthusiast, Jay Leno, was taken to hospital over the weekend with third degree burns on the left hand side of his face after one of his cars burst into flames. The former ‘Tonight Show’ host put his fans at ease, saying:. “I got some serious burns from...
Jeremy Clarkson Breaks The Internet With Yet Another Banned Advert
Jeremy Clarkson has shared a video to his Instagram of yet another hilarious “banned” ad. The Grand Tour host shared the video promoting his beer machine that gives you Hawkstone lager on draft at home. During the video he says: “Over the years, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people have been duped by […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Breaks The Internet With Yet Another Banned Advert appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Richard Hammond Comments On Move Away From Grand Tour: “I’m Not Being A TV Presenter”
The second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop was released on Discovery + earlier this week where viewers will see The Grand Tour host fulfilling his life-long dream of restoring classic cars. The first series showed Hammond joining forces with Neil, Anthony and Andrew Greenhouse to start The Smallest Cog....
Grand Tour Presenter Richard Hammond Blasts ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters For Targeting Aston Martin
The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has criticised protesters who have been spraying orange paint all over Aston Martin’s London showroom. Hammond’s second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop was released on Discovery+ yesterday, which he is now likely to get a similar backlash from the protesters, Just Stop Oil, as well as Aston Martin due to them restoring old cars.
Sue Baker’s Opinion Of Jeremy Clarkson After He Replaced The Top Gear Presenter
After the sad news of Top Gear legend Sue Baker’s passing, we are taking a look back over the time she worked with Jeremy Clarkson at the beginning of his career. Baker hosted the original Top Gear for eleven years from 1980 to 1991, she was one of the first female motoring journalists, and she rallied in a short wheel base Audi Quattro. Clarkson joined Top Gear in 1988 and eventually took over from Baker. Baker spoke about Clarkson back in 2015 reflecting on that time together, she described Clarkson:
Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Release Date Hinted At By Source Close To Production
A release date for Clarkson’s Farm series two has been teased. The second series of the hit farming show, featuring Jeremy Clarkson and co-star Kaleb Cooper, has been eagerly anticipated by fans and although we know filming has finished and that it is in the editing process, it has not been clear as to when it will be released.
Latest Top Gear Stunt Leaves Paddy McGuinness Wanting To “Have A Little Cry”
The latest episode of Top Gear saw the hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and Chris Harris go off on an adventure around Thailand in pick-up trucks. It also included a hilarious moment when McGuinness said he needed to “lie down and have a little cry” after he was taken for a drift.
Top Gear and Grand Tour Fans Struck With Nostalgia After Recent News From Richard Hammond
The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond took to his Instagram recently to announce that he is going to be working on the last car he drove on Top Gear in the upcoming episode of Richard Hammond’s Workshop. The car in question is the MGB GT. Hammond chose the car...
Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Production Confirmed As Season 2 Details Revealed
Jeremy Clarkson has announced that Season 3 of his popular Prime Video farming show, Clarkson’s Farm, has been confirmed. Production of the third season has already started ahead of the release of season 2, but in a statement, the streaming service has announced more details on when we’ll be seeing the next chapter of The […] The post Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 Production Confirmed As Season 2 Details Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson’s Top Gear Reaches Milestone Anniversary: “Suffice To Say, Things Got Better”
Richard Porter, who was the ‘script editor’ and a large part of the brains behind Top Gear has acknowledged a major milestone. Taking to his Twitter account, @sniffpetrol, Porter revealed that it is “almost exactly 20 years ago this evening the very first episode of ‘new’ Top Gear transmitted.”
This Is How Much A Full Carbon-Fibre 1970 Dodge Charger Body Costs – Available Now
Dodge announced, during their 2022 Speed Week, that Finale Speed would be releasing 1970 Dodge Charger carbon-fibre bodies, which would be part of the Direct Connection parts programme, as well as bodies for the Plymouth Barracuda and Roadrunner. Tim Kuniskis, Dodge CEO, explained when he made the announcement: “Not only do we listen to our […] The post This Is How Much A Full Carbon-Fibre 1970 Dodge Charger Body Costs – Available Now appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Chris Harris Labelled as Next Jeremy Clarkson As Top Gear Series Released
The latest episode of Top Gear was released to the BBC yesterday evening and the reviews are already pouring in. For years since Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May left, the new hosts have constantly been compared to them. The current presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and Chris Harris are getting the same treatment, with the Telegraph labelling Harris as Clarkson.
Richard Hammond Reflects On Long Lasting Friendship With Grand Tour Co-Stars
Richard Hammond has reflected on working on The Grand Tour alongside Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the hosts adventuring around a snowy Norway in their choice of rally-inspired cars. The special was filled with the usual hilarious chemistry that fans love to see between the trio, insane challenges, and plenty of things going wrong.
Clarkson’s Farm Season Two: Everything You Need To Know From Release Date To Plot
The first season of Clarkson’s Farm came a bit out of left field for fans who are used to seeing the former Top Gear host reviewing the latest cars and galivanting off on road trips around the world. However, the farming show was extremely well received and the second season was announced in July 2021, with filming beginning shortly after that.
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals His Tractor Was Blown Up By Ex-Prime Minister In Clarkson’s Farm Mishap
The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, has recently reflected on a time when former Prime Minister, David Cameron, “blew” up his tractor. Writing for his column in The Times, Clarkson wrote: “My tractor has exploded. A mate who lives in the next village rang saying he needed it to mow his paddock. “I won’t give […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Reveals His Tractor Was Blown Up By Ex-Prime Minister In Clarkson’s Farm Mishap appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Tesla Solves the Frozen Door Handle Problem in an Unexpected Way
As we are coming into the colder months, Tesla has brought out a new in-app feature to help when the door handles are frozen shut. The update was released last week including the “Unlatch Door” feature where you can open your Tesla door without using the handle. Tesla...
