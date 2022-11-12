ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Republican Blake Masters refuses to concede Senate race to Mark Kelly

By Mary Kay Linge
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLyul_0j8gX66N00

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters refused to concede his race against Democrat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly Saturday, hours after news outlets called the election in Kelly’s favor — and vowed to fight on until “every legal vote is counted.”

“For my people who knocked doors in 115-degree heat, and for the million+ Arizonans who put their faith in me, we are going to make sure that every legal vote is counted,” Masters wrote in a statement posted to Twitter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6hSm_0j8gX66N00
Outlets called the results on Friday night, naming Sen. Kelly the winner in Arizona.
REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images

“If, at the end, Senator Kelly has more of them than I do, then I will congratulate him on a hard-fought victory,” he continued. “But voters decide, not the media; let’s count the votes.”

With an estimated 85% of Arizona ballots counted, Kelly holds a substantial 5.7% lead over Masters, according to RealClearPolitics.

But Republicans insist that the 395,000 ballots still outstanding as of late Friday — most of them cast on Election Day in Republican-heavy precincts — will trend strongly in their favor, fueling their hopes of a photo-finish victory for both Masters and GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake , who trails Democrat Katie Hobbs by just 31,000 votes.

