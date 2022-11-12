Arizona Republican Blake Masters refuses to concede Senate race to Mark Kelly
Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters refused to concede his race against Democrat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly Saturday, hours after news outlets called the election in Kelly’s favor — and vowed to fight on until “every legal vote is counted.”
“For my people who knocked doors in 115-degree heat, and for the million+ Arizonans who put their faith in me, we are going to make sure that every legal vote is counted,” Masters wrote in a statement posted to Twitter .
“If, at the end, Senator Kelly has more of them than I do, then I will congratulate him on a hard-fought victory,” he continued. “But voters decide, not the media; let’s count the votes.”
With an estimated 85% of Arizona ballots counted, Kelly holds a substantial 5.7% lead over Masters, according to RealClearPolitics.
But Republicans insist that the 395,000 ballots still outstanding as of late Friday — most of them cast on Election Day in Republican-heavy precincts — will trend strongly in their favor, fueling their hopes of a photo-finish victory for both Masters and GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake , who trails Democrat Katie Hobbs by just 31,000 votes.
