ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 23-20 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown

By Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Brent Venables expects Justin Broiles, Key Lawrence, Jaden Davis back for Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Tuesday he expects sixth-year senior safety Justin Broiles will be available for Saturday’s Bedlam game against Oklahoma State. Broiles, who was named a captain for the rivalry contest, hyperextended his knee in the second quarter of the Sooners’ 23-20 loss to West Virginia last Saturday. Freshman Robert Spears-Jennings replaced him and recorded four tackles.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 77-66 win over BYU

No. 16 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated BYU (0-3) 77-66 on Tuesday in Provo, Utah. Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 21 points to go along with two assists and four rebounds. Junior guard Nevaeh Tot finished with 18 points and five assists. OU narrowly won the rebound battle 43-42...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners' bowl push starts with Bedlam, penalty woes persist, Oklahoma State provides challenge

Following Oklahoma’s unexpected 23-20 loss at West Virginia on Saturday, salvaging bowl eligibility is exceedingly crucial for the Sooners. OU must win at least one of its final games against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech to reach the six-victory plateau. The potential consequences of failing to do so at a prestigious program include decommitments and transfer portal departures.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Brent Venables on Transfer Portal: ‘We Don’t Need a Quarterback”

The Oklahoma Sooners are 5-5 in 2022, and that has many people in and around Norman concerned with the direction of the program under first-year head coach Brent Venables. The majority of the issues that Oklahoma is dealing with this season are related to the defensive side of the ball, but any time a team is struggling, the quarterback is put under a magnifying glass and is almost always a target of scrutiny.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser plans to hire new assistant coach following Matt Brady resignation

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser announced Monday a new assistant coach will be hired after former assistant Matt Brady resigned on Nov. 1, citing personal reasons. “I will be having another person,” Moser said. “I'm close to being able to make a decision on it. But it just makes sense. In the next couple days we'll be able to really expand on that, but I plan on bringing somebody in.”
NORMAN, OK
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
LUBBOCK, TX
oklahoma Sooner

Cooper Signs With Sooners

NORMAN – Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the signing of Kaden Cooper to the 2023 signing class Monday. "Kaden is the type of player that can impact the game on both ends of the floor," said Moser. "His length and athleticism combined with his willingness and toughness make him have the potential to be an elite defender. Kaden's ability to go downhill, knock down shots and impact our transition game, fits us offensively. He is a young man who has constantly been improving the last several years. He wants to get better and is extremely driven to improve his game. What I loved in the recruiting process was seeing his love for the state of Oklahoma, his desire to win big at the University of Oklahoma and represent his home state."
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma

Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy