OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 23-20 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown

4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables expects Justin Broiles, Key Lawrence, Jaden Davis back for Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Tuesday he expects sixth-year senior safety Justin Broiles will be available for Saturday’s Bedlam game against Oklahoma State. Broiles, who was named a captain for the rivalry contest, hyperextended his knee in the second quarter of the Sooners’ 23-20 loss to West Virginia last Saturday. Freshman Robert Spears-Jennings replaced him and recorded four tackles.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 77-66 win over BYU
No. 16 Oklahoma (3-0) defeated BYU (0-3) 77-66 on Tuesday in Provo, Utah. Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 21 points to go along with two assists and four rebounds. Junior guard Nevaeh Tot finished with 18 points and five assists. OU narrowly won the rebound battle 43-42...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners' bowl push starts with Bedlam, penalty woes persist, Oklahoma State provides challenge
Following Oklahoma’s unexpected 23-20 loss at West Virginia on Saturday, salvaging bowl eligibility is exceedingly crucial for the Sooners. OU must win at least one of its final games against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech to reach the six-victory plateau. The potential consequences of failing to do so at a prestigious program include decommitments and transfer portal departures.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Newcomer Joe Bamisile breaks out in Sooners' 74-53 victory over UNC Wilmington
Heading into Tuesday's contest against UNC Wilmington, Joe Bamisile had struggled out to start his season, shooting just 3-for-10 with no 3-pointers. But when he entered the game after just over four minutes of play, the George Washington transfer was determined to end those struggles. The junior guard immediately made...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Brent Venables on Transfer Portal: ‘We Don’t Need a Quarterback”
The Oklahoma Sooners are 5-5 in 2022, and that has many people in and around Norman concerned with the direction of the program under first-year head coach Brent Venables. The majority of the issues that Oklahoma is dealing with this season are related to the defensive side of the ball, but any time a team is struggling, the quarterback is put under a magnifying glass and is almost always a target of scrutiny.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray, Marvin Mims interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) is set to host Oklahoma State (7-3,4-3 Big 12) for Bedlam at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Norman. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running backs Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes, receivers Marvin Mims and Drake Stoops, defensive end Ethan Downs and cornerback Woodi Washington spoke to media after Sooners practice on Monday.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser plans to hire new assistant coach following Matt Brady resignation
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser announced Monday a new assistant coach will be hired after former assistant Matt Brady resigned on Nov. 1, citing personal reasons. “I will be having another person,” Moser said. “I'm close to being able to make a decision on it. But it just makes sense. In the next couple days we'll be able to really expand on that, but I plan on bringing somebody in.”
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops meets the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
oklahoma Sooner
Cooper Signs With Sooners
NORMAN – Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser announced the signing of Kaden Cooper to the 2023 signing class Monday. "Kaden is the type of player that can impact the game on both ends of the floor," said Moser. "His length and athleticism combined with his willingness and toughness make him have the potential to be an elite defender. Kaden's ability to go downhill, knock down shots and impact our transition game, fits us offensively. He is a young man who has constantly been improving the last several years. He wants to get better and is extremely driven to improve his game. What I loved in the recruiting process was seeing his love for the state of Oklahoma, his desire to win big at the University of Oklahoma and represent his home state."
Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment
The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
Oklahoma Daily
OU student rises to campus celebrity status as ‘Shadowhunter,’ reflects on ups, downs of growing popularity
“The legend of Shadowhunter” may sound like a scary campfire story, but in reality, it’s the story of an ordinary OU student who studies aerospace engineering by day and is a campus celebrity by night. James “JT” McGaugh, better known as Shadowhunter, or simply Shadow, has stumbled upon...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City’s Northwest Classen High School inducts new members into Hall of Fame
Oklahoma City Public Schools’ Northwest Classen High School (NW Classen) inducted its fourth Order of the Round Table class into the school’s Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 11, during a ceremony spearheaded by The Friends of Northwest Classen. The school selects alumni with outstanding lifetime achievements and...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
KOCO
Oklahoma company says they could change how donated organs get to patients
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma company said they could change how donated organs get to patients. Researchers hope a small aircraft will be the change for organ transportation. The pilot on board was not flying the plane and instead, it was being operated 354 miles away in Lubbock, Texas.
KOCO
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma
Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
