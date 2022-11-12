ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Harold Perkins Jr. will haunt Arkansas dreams as LSU holds on

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XW4NX_0j8gWJss00

Arkansas’ season is more of the hand-grenade variety than the horseshoe one.

The Razorbacks lost their third game of the year by single digits on Saturday, falling to No. 7 LSU, 13-10, in the penultimate game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas remains a game away from bowl eligibility.

Cade Fortin, who replaced starter Malik Hornsby because of ineffectiveness in the third quarter, threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 13:12 left to pull Arkansas within three points, 13-10.

But one Arkansas’ last offensive series, starting deep in its own territory, Fortin was sacked and stripped by LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. with 1:14 left. The Tigers recovered and kneeled on their final drive to clinch the win.

Fortin played well in his quarter-and-a-half, finishing 8 of 13 for 92 yards with the touchdown, but Arkansas’ offense missed KJ Jefferson badly. Hornsby had his first career start, but completed just two passes in the first half. Arkansas had just 91 yards of total offense in the first two quarters and finished with 249 total.

The Razorbacks host Ole Miss in in Week 12.

List

Social media reacts to KJ Jefferson's injury status, Arkansas, LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xz6t6_0j8gWJss00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

Whether KJ Jefferson Stays or Goes, Hogs Can’t Get Past a Certain Frightening Realization

Arkansas football is struggling to become bowl eligible. It didn’t seem like that would be the case when the Hogs were ranked in the top 10 in September and early projections had the Razorbacks competing for a spot in a prestigious bowl worthy of such a high ranking, but here we are. Arkansas now must either defeat an Ole Miss team that nearly beat Alabama this weekend, or beat Missouri in Columbia – a place where the football program has never won – just to earn a spot in the postseason.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25

The first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
SPRINGDALE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Kjerstad Crowned Arizona Fall League MVP

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Former Razorback star and current Baltimore Orioles top prospect Heston Kjerstad was crowned the Arizona Fall League’s Most Valuable Player. Kjerstad, selected by Baltimore with the second overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, was honored with the 2022 Joe Black MVP Award after slashing .357/.385/.622 with five homers and 17 RBI in 22 games for the Scottsdale Scorpions.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Hytrol Conveyor thrives in pandemic, post-pandemic world

One of Jonesboro’s largest businesses has been aggressively expanding during the pandemic and in the post-pandemic world. Hytrol Conveyor, a company that makes conveyor systems, is projected to do about $350 million in business during 2022, Hytrol President David Peacock told Talk Business & Politics. The company’s expansions in...
JONESBORO, AR
talkbusiness.net

NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend

Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

2 Arkansas men, two minors arrested after gun, vehicle theft in several cities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of a Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This vehicle was later used to drive down to Fort Smith, which is where the four broke into several businesses.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Missing child located in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
FORT SMITH, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy