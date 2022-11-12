Harold Perkins Jr. will haunt Arkansas dreams as LSU holds on

Arkansas’ season is more of the hand-grenade variety than the horseshoe one.

The Razorbacks lost their third game of the year by single digits on Saturday, falling to No. 7 LSU, 13-10, in the penultimate game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas remains a game away from bowl eligibility.

Cade Fortin, who replaced starter Malik Hornsby because of ineffectiveness in the third quarter, threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Matt Landers with 13:12 left to pull Arkansas within three points, 13-10.

But one Arkansas’ last offensive series, starting deep in its own territory, Fortin was sacked and stripped by LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. with 1:14 left. The Tigers recovered and kneeled on their final drive to clinch the win.

Fortin played well in his quarter-and-a-half, finishing 8 of 13 for 92 yards with the touchdown, but Arkansas’ offense missed KJ Jefferson badly. Hornsby had his first career start, but completed just two passes in the first half. Arkansas had just 91 yards of total offense in the first two quarters and finished with 249 total.

The Razorbacks host Ole Miss in in Week 12.

