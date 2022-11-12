Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Fallon Asked Elon Musk For Help When #RIPJimmyFallon Started Trending On Twitter, And He Basically Offered Zero Assistance
#RIPJimmyFallon began trending on Twitter after a joke went viral.
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
27 Things We Learned On Zoom With "Wakanda Forever" Star Janeshia Adams-Ginyard
"Every day that I stepped on set, I had a silent prayer for him. I kept thinking, ' I'm here because of Chad.'"
US sports stars named in lawsuit over FTX's deceptive practices
High-profile US sports stars and personalities have been named in a lawsuit over deceptive practices targeting investors who became victims of the stunning collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The celebrities helped promote the exchange, which declared bankruptcy in the United States last week in a meltdown that has reverberated across the digital currency landscape and drawn scrutiny from authorities in multiple countries. The exchange "needed celebrities ... to continue funneling investors into the FTX Ponzi scheme, and to promote and substantially assist in the sale" of the accounts "which are unregistered securities," the court documents said.
Comments / 0