Cornelius, NC

WBTV

Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was found dead after her body was found inside a home that had caught fire Monday night in Gastonia. According to the Gastonia Police Department, firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Linwood Road, which is right across the road from Forest Heights Elementary School, around 9:27 p.m.
Fatal 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia Ruled Accidental

GASTONIA, NC — Gastonia Police say that they are conducting a death investigation after a fatal fire on Linwood Road; however, they do not suspect foul play. Hannah Brooking, 70, has been named as the woman who died in her home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office ruled the fire was accidental.
WBTV

17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday evening. According to police, a man and a teenager were shot on Griers Grove Road at Fred Alexander Park just after 7 p.m. Damien Gonzalez, 17, was pronounced dead at...
DNA search used to nab alleged Tony’s Ice Cream arsonist in Gastonia

A Gastonia man has been charged with attempted murder and arson-related offenses in connection to the August fire at Tony’s Ice Cream. QCNEWS.COM. DNA search used to nab alleged Tony’s Ice Cream arsonist …. A Gastonia man has been charged with attempted murder and arson-related offenses in connection...
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
Belmont Police Respond To Bank Robbery

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police are investigating a bank robbery. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at SouthState Bank on E. Woodrow Avenue. Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect’s getaway car. The suspect is described as a white man, wearing all black clothing and a black face mask. Police say he presented a note and demanding money.
WSOC Charlotte

Person killed after being hit by car in NoDa, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person was killed after they were hit by a car Monday in north Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, paramedics confirmed. It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Matheson Avenue, east of North Tryon Street. MEDIC said they were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck. They confirmed Mingji Jin, 62, died at the scene.
WBTV

Pedestrian struck by car in east Charlotte last month has died

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian hit by a car last month died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Habteselasse Wolde was hit around 7:16 p.m. Oct. 19 on Monroe Road by a 2011 Cadillac SRX. He was pronounced dead Nov. 11. Investigators say Wolde was crossing the street and stepped in front...
