CONOVER, N.C. — For more than six months, police and federal marshals have been looking for a man in connection to a high-profile murder case in Catawba County. Donald Hodges is accused of murdering his wife at their home in Conover last May. Now, federal marshals have declared this a major case and have doubled the reward to $10,000.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO