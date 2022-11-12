ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

You can’t order an iPhone 14 Pro in time for Christmas

Earlier this month, Apple warned consumers that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max supply would run low. A new lockdown had just impacted the primary assembly facility in China. As a result, consumers would have to wait longer for the devices to ship. At the time, we told you that you had to order almost immediately to ensure delivery before Christmas.
AFP

US sports stars named in lawsuit over FTX's deceptive practices

High-profile US sports stars and personalities have been named in a lawsuit over deceptive practices targeting investors who became victims of the stunning collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The celebrities helped promote the exchange, which declared bankruptcy in the United States last week in a meltdown that has reverberated across the digital currency landscape and drawn scrutiny from authorities in multiple countries. The exchange "needed celebrities ... to continue funneling investors into the FTX Ponzi scheme, and to promote and substantially assist in the sale" of the accounts "which are unregistered securities," the court documents said.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy