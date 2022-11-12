Read full article on original website
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
worldboxingnews.net
Exhibition days limited as Floyd Mayweather gets YouTuber shiner
Floyd Mayweather may not be able to participate in many more exhibitions after getting a shiner from a YouTuber in Dubai. Despite toying with Deji and stopping him in six at the Coca-Cola Arena, Mayweather left the ring with a massive abrasion under his eye. Turning 46 in February, it’s...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury In February, 'No More Running'
Jake Paul wants to settle his feud with Tommy Fury once and for all ... saying he'll fight TNT in the U.K. in February -- or he's moving on forever. The Problem Child announced his plans in a message to Fury's promoter on Tuesday ... saying, "Dear @FrankWarren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running."
Yardbarker
John Fury & Jake Paul trade blows as tops come off in Dubai
Jake Paul and John Fury exchanged words last night after his son Tommy won his fight inside the ring in Dubai. That’s the next fight everyone wants to see Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul, is Tommy running scared though? Fury has got everything to lose, it would be embarrassing if a ‘fighting man’ lost to a YouTuber. See his old man John stick up for him and take his top of challenge to take on the American…
Kamaru Usman reacts to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “There’s always turbulence before the breakthrough”
Kamaru Usman has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s title loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 281. UFC 281 which took place last Saturday, November 12th, saw Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) in the main event middleweight title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Love Island's Deb Chubb and Sydney Paight Set the Record Straight on Their Love Lives
Watch: Love Island USA Winners Timmy & Zeta Reveal Their Biggest Lesson. They may have left the island, but Deb Chubb and Sydney Paight still have love on the brain. More than two months after Love Island USA premiered its reunion show, viewers may be curious to know how some of the hottest couples of the season are doing today. If you ask Sydney, things with Isaiah Campbell are stronger than ever.
TechRadar
Going to the World Cup? Get ready to have your privacy invaded
Several cybersecurity experts have highlighted potential data security issues ahead for attendees of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Norwegian government’s Head of Security Øyvind Vasaasen told NRK (opens in new tab): “It's not my job to give travel advice, but personally I would never bring my mobile phone on a visit to Qatar", likening the scope of official apps to giving someone the keys to your house.
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
'Hardcore' or bust: Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter staff
Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has asked staff to choose by Thursday between being "extremely hardcore" and working intense, long hours, or losing their jobs, according to an internal memo seen by AFP. The Tesla tycoon has come under fire for radical changes at the social media company, which he bought for $44 billion late last month. "This will mean working long hours at high intensity.
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj To Team Up With Maluma and Myriam for FIFA World Cup Track "Tukoh Taka"
Nicki Minaj is joining forces with Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for a new track called “Tukoh Taka.” Converging the English, Spanish and Arabic languages, the song will celebrate the unity of countries and fans around the world during this year’s FIFA World Cup. Due for...
TechRadar
Moccamaster KBGV Select
The Moccamaster KBGV Select is a stunning design-led coffee maker. Granted, it isn't cheap, but it offers excellent quality and is built to last. With just two switches, this hand-built European coffee maker is beautifully simple to use – and, what’s more, it makes great coffee. Available in a wide range of colors, it offers a real wow factor without compromising performance.
TechRadar
Goodbye freeloaders: Netflix enables remote logout
Netflix just made a small but significant change to how it manages account logins. Now you can remotely sign someone out with one click. Called "Managing Access and Devices," the new account-access control launches today (Nov. 15) and, as described in a Netflix blog post (opens in new tab), lives under your standard Account Settings. In it, you can see all the devices currently using or recently streaming through your account and log them out with one click.
TechRadar
Pokemon needs a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-scale reinvention
Pokemon needs a renaissance. The pocket monsters themselves are a visual delight, and the intricate choice-driven battle system continues to provide all sorts of meaningful decision points for players. But the series’ formula is beginning to show its age. Every three years, a new mainstream Pokemon title is released....
TechRadar
Miele Triflex HX2 Pro
The Miele Triflex HX2 Pro is the brand's most powerful vacuum cleaner. It's a solid bit of kit, being easy to manoeuvre and offering the ability to detect when you transition from carpet to hard floor. However, the small dust canister and short battery life cloud what is otherwise a superb cordless vacuum cleaner.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dua Lipa Denies Rumor She’s Performing At World Cup, Cites Human Rights Concerns
Dua Lipa says that she’ll be happy to visit Qatar after the country follows through on its human rights pledges. Dua Lipa says that she’s not performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The pop star cleared up the confusion on her Instagram Story, Sunday, while citing human rights concerns regarding Qatar.
TechRadar
Amazon Black Friday sale dates announced - and upcoming deals revealed
Amazon has confirmed the dates for its Black Friday sales in both the US and the UK for 2022. Given how we've seen loads of Black Friday deals earlier than ever before at many retailers this year, it will not shock you to hear that both events will start before the day itself at the mega-retailer.
TechRadar
Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 deals for Black Friday are the best we’ve ever seen
If you missed your chance to buy an Oculus Quest 2 before its price hike back in August then you’re in luck: Meta has some Black Friday deals for the VR headset that are better than anything we’ve seen before. On November 18 for a limited time (likely...
