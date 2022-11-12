ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders frustrated with TE Darren Waller?

Darren Waller emerged after four seasons off the NFL radar to become the Raiders’ centerpiece pass catcher, taking over after the franchise’s Antonio Brown– and Tyrell Williams-dependent plan failed. Waller has since signed two Raiders extensions. This season, however, has not featured much production or availability from the former comeback story.
Is Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s seat warming?

Although the Cardinals notched a one-sided win over the Rams — in a game that featured two backup quarterbacks — the team only improved to 4-6. Months after extending the Steve Keim–Kliff Kingsbury–Kyler Murray trio, the Cardinals have put together an underwhelming season. Increased chatter has...
Cardinals to release RB Eno Benjamin

The 23-year-old had taken on a large role earlier in the season, with lead running back James Conner sidelined due to injury. Operating as the undisputed starter between Weeks 6 and 8, Benjamin totaled 151 rushing yards, showcasing his ability to serve as an effective compliment to a healthy Conner.
Titans place CB Caleb Farley on IR

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter), Farley suffered a disc injury on Sunday. He’ll undergo more tests to determine the severity of the injury and how much time he’ll ultimately miss. ESPN’s Turron Davenport writes that Farley is feared to have suffered a herniated disk, an injury that would likely require surgery and knock him out for the rest of the 2022 campaign.
Broncos activate OL Tom Compton from PUP List, place T Billy Turner on IR

The Broncos’ perpetually spinning right tackle carousel may soon have another starter in place. The team activated Tom Compton from the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday. Signed to vie for the right tackle gig with Billy Turner and/or provide depth, Compton has been shut down since undergoing back surgery this summer. The Broncos designated Compton for return Oct. 26, giving them one more day to activate the veteran offensive lineman. Otherwise, Compton would have been ineligible to play this season.
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert to miss 'extended time'

Goedert suffered the injury during last night’s loss to the Commanders, with the tight end hurting his shoulder on a controversial no-call. Fortunately, the tight end isn’t expected to be shelved for the rest of the regular season and should get some run before the playoffs. ESPN’s Tim McManus tweets that the Eagles haven’t decided whether they’ll place Goedert on IR, so it sounds like there’s some optimism that he could be back at some point over the next four weeks.
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz facing extended absence

Ertz was seen wearing a knee brace after the game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who adds that the veteran is expected to miss multiple weeks (Twitter link). The Cardinals do believe, on the other hand, that Ertz’s ACL is intact, which would mean the worst-case scenario has been avoided. More testing will be done today.
Report: Lions RB D’Andre Swift frustrated with usage

Swift picked up an ankle injury early in the campaign, but a shoulder sprain led the team to keep him sidelined for the two weeks leading into their bye. The decision was aimed at getting him back to full health in time for Week 7, but he did not return to action until the following game. The Georgia product had availability concerns based on his first two seasons in the league, having missed three games as a rookie and another four in 2021.
