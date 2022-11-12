Read full article on original website
Raiders frustrated with TE Darren Waller?
Darren Waller emerged after four seasons off the NFL radar to become the Raiders’ centerpiece pass catcher, taking over after the franchise’s Antonio Brown– and Tyrell Williams-dependent plan failed. Waller has since signed two Raiders extensions. This season, however, has not featured much production or availability from the former comeback story.
Is Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s seat warming?
Although the Cardinals notched a one-sided win over the Rams — in a game that featured two backup quarterbacks — the team only improved to 4-6. Months after extending the Steve Keim–Kliff Kingsbury–Kyler Murray trio, the Cardinals have put together an underwhelming season. Increased chatter has...
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers
The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green
Raiders owner Mark Davis endorses Josh McDaniels as HC
Sunday saw the Raiders lose to the Colts in Jeff Saturday‘s NFL coaching debut. The result dropped Las Vegas to 2-7, and extended their losing streak to three games. Keeping in line with recent reporting on the matter , however, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not in danger of being let go in the near future.
Eight teams attempted to claim Jerry Tillery; DL headed to Raiders
Jerry Tillery did not work out with the Chargers, but a fourth of the league wanted to greenlight a contract-year audition. Eight teams attempted to claim the fourth-year defensive lineman, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). The Raiders won out. In addition to Las Vegas, which now holds...
Commanders' Chase Young in danger of missing entire season?
The Commanders have been without Chase Young for exactly one calendar year, and his return will not take place Monday. Washington is not activating the edge rusher from the PUP list ahead of the game against the Eagles, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link). The Commanders opened Young’s...
Cardinals to release RB Eno Benjamin
The 23-year-old had taken on a large role earlier in the season, with lead running back James Conner sidelined due to injury. Operating as the undisputed starter between Weeks 6 and 8, Benjamin totaled 151 rushing yards, showcasing his ability to serve as an effective compliment to a healthy Conner.
Titans place CB Caleb Farley on IR
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter), Farley suffered a disc injury on Sunday. He’ll undergo more tests to determine the severity of the injury and how much time he’ll ultimately miss. ESPN’s Turron Davenport writes that Farley is feared to have suffered a herniated disk, an injury that would likely require surgery and knock him out for the rest of the 2022 campaign.
Broncos activate OL Tom Compton from PUP List, place T Billy Turner on IR
The Broncos’ perpetually spinning right tackle carousel may soon have another starter in place. The team activated Tom Compton from the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday. Signed to vie for the right tackle gig with Billy Turner and/or provide depth, Compton has been shut down since undergoing back surgery this summer. The Broncos designated Compton for return Oct. 26, giving them one more day to activate the veteran offensive lineman. Otherwise, Compton would have been ineligible to play this season.
Kentucky QB Will Levis generating 2023 NFL Draft buzz
Entering the second half of the NFL regular season, a number of teams are starting to look towards the upcoming draft. This year’s class is expected to feature a more promising group of quarterbacks compared to 2022, with Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud long considered the headliners.
Bengals designate DT D.J. Reader, KR Brandon Wilson for return
Coming out of their bye week, the Bengals opened the practice windows for two key contributors. Both. and Brandon Wilson returned to practice Monday, clearing a path to Week 11 returns. A third-year Bengals defensive tackle starter, Reader has been down since late September due to an MCL injury. Having...
Texans claim RB Eno Benjamin off waivers from Cardinals
Eno Benjamin did not make it past the top team in the current waiver hierarchy. The Texans submitted a claim for the former Cardinals running back, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. A former seventh-round pick, Benjamin served as James Conner‘s top backup in Arizona this season. The Cardinals’ decision to...
Broncos' K’Waun Williams to undergo surgery; Billy Turner suffers knee injury
Starters continue to disappear from the Broncos’ equation. The team’s struggling offense and its top-performing defense, respectively, will lose a player apiece. K’Waun Williams and Billy Turner are set to miss time. Williams, who has operated as Denver’s slot cornerback since being signed in March, is slated...
Eagles TE Dallas Goedert to miss 'extended time'
Goedert suffered the injury during last night’s loss to the Commanders, with the tight end hurting his shoulder on a controversial no-call. Fortunately, the tight end isn’t expected to be shelved for the rest of the regular season and should get some run before the playoffs. ESPN’s Tim McManus tweets that the Eagles haven’t decided whether they’ll place Goedert on IR, so it sounds like there’s some optimism that he could be back at some point over the next four weeks.
Bears place RB Khalil Herbert on IR, claim CB Justin Layne off waivers
The Bears’ first-place rushing attack will need to get by without one of its pillars in the coming weeks. Khalil Herbert is heading to IR, according to ESPN.com’s Field Yates. A hip injury will sideline Herbert, who has played a major role in Chicago’s backfield in his second...
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz facing extended absence
Ertz was seen wearing a knee brace after the game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who adds that the veteran is expected to miss multiple weeks (Twitter link). The Cardinals do believe, on the other hand, that Ertz’s ACL is intact, which would mean the worst-case scenario has been avoided. More testing will be done today.
Report: Lions RB D’Andre Swift frustrated with usage
Swift picked up an ankle injury early in the campaign, but a shoulder sprain led the team to keep him sidelined for the two weeks leading into their bye. The decision was aimed at getting him back to full health in time for Week 7, but he did not return to action until the following game. The Georgia product had availability concerns based on his first two seasons in the league, having missed three games as a rookie and another four in 2021.
