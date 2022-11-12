ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

13WMAZ

Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
FORT VALLEY, GA
mercer.edu

Two of the best places to see Christmas lights in Macon

Christmas magic is real in Macon! Have you dreamed of a Hallmark Christmas? Walking down the streets of downtown Macon and Mercer Village this season, you will feel as if you set foot in the movies. Here are two of the places you can feel the holiday magic in Macon...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Showers are under tarps': Brookdale Resource Center to replace makeshift showers with permanent ones

MACON, Ga. — Brookdale Resource Center opened a couple years ago as a warming shelter for homeless people to get out of the cold for a night or two. Since then, they've expanded to a full-time operation, helping people get back on their feet. One Macon woman says with growth comes some growing pains. Dana Coleman lived at the shelter for a few weeks before she says she was kicked out because of her work hours. She also says people need to shower outside.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

H & H and community to pay respects to Mama Louise

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- H & H Restaurant is inviting friends and family of co-founder Mama Louise Hudson to drop by and pay their respects. The restaurant has been a downtown staple since it was opened in 1959 by Mama Louise and Mama Hill and gained national recognition as part of Macon's Rock N Roll history due to the Mamas' taking care of the then up-and-coming Allman Brothers Band when they were low on cash and hungry.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

City of Warner Robins honors 200 veterans with breakfast

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins canceled its annual Veterans Parade due to Nicole, but not the celebration of hometown vets. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and city leaders welcomed about 200 veterans for breakfast at the Wellston Center. Thomas Philpot served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He's...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

City of Oglethorpe honors veterans in recognition ceremony

OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Yesterday was Veterans Day, but many are taking a pause this weekend to pay respects to military veterans. The City of Oglethorpe honored its veterans and military families on Saturday. The event included a parade, music, food trucks, vendors, and more. Macon County High School's ROTC...
OGLETHORPE, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

