Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Related
Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
'We're here to do God's work': Warner Robins ministry helping feed families through food bank
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Groups across Central Georgia are working to make sure families stay fed this holiday season. For 13WMAZ's annual community "Stuff the Truck" event, we are showing you how these groups feed families. The Rehoboth Baptist Association's Christian Social Ministries Food Bank works to put food...
'Come get you some food': Central Georgia church's food drive helping families in need for the holidays
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — As part of 13WMAZ's "Stuff the Truck" event to feed families in Central Georgia, we're telling you how others in the community are making sure their community's stomachs are full. Christian Friends Baptist Church in Hawkinsville partners with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. Every second Monday...
'I'll always be grateful': Macon man says Daybreak answered his prayer as shelter celebrates 10 years
MACON, Ga. — For 10 years, DePaul Daybreak USA has been giving Macon's homeless a helping hand. Tuesday, Daybreak celebrated its 10-year anniversary in a room full of city support. "Everybody on a first-time basis," Tim Almond said. Almond shared his story at the celebration Tuesday morning. He told...
H&H planning friends and family drop-by for founder Mama Louise Hudson
MACON, Ga. — H&H Soul Food is holding a friends and family drop-by in honor of Mama Louise Hudson according to a post on their Facebook page. People are invited to pay their respects to Hudson at H&H on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The...
WMAZ
'She will be there in spirit': The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia remembers founder Jean Weaver
MACON, Ga. — The woman who kept sugar plum fairies dancing in the heads of Central Georgians for decades, Jean Weaver, passed away earlier this month at age 95. The Founder of the Nutcracker of Middle Georgia is missed dearly by the people she worked with. Weaver founded the...
mercer.edu
Two of the best places to see Christmas lights in Macon
Christmas magic is real in Macon! Have you dreamed of a Hallmark Christmas? Walking down the streets of downtown Macon and Mercer Village this season, you will feel as if you set foot in the movies. Here are two of the places you can feel the holiday magic in Macon...
Langston Road Elementary School in Perry brings 'Macy's parade' to the halls
PERRY, Ga. — Students in Perry got a chance to see art come to life with sculptures and drawings made by their classmates. Balloon figures like Charlie Brown and Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants, Mr. Potato Head, and more made an appearance at Langston Road Elementary's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fun...
'Showers are under tarps': Brookdale Resource Center to replace makeshift showers with permanent ones
MACON, Ga. — Brookdale Resource Center opened a couple years ago as a warming shelter for homeless people to get out of the cold for a night or two. Since then, they've expanded to a full-time operation, helping people get back on their feet. One Macon woman says with growth comes some growing pains. Dana Coleman lived at the shelter for a few weeks before she says she was kicked out because of her work hours. She also says people need to shower outside.
Macon rabbi provides classes to teach community about anti-Jewish bias in our culture
MACON, Ga. — Anti-Semitic comments are making the headlines recently. One Macon Rabbi is speaking out about how this impacts the Jewish community and what she's doing about it. "I'm the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors so whenever I hear anti-Semitic comments or tropes being mentioned it always brings to...
wgxa.tv
H & H and community to pay respects to Mama Louise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- H & H Restaurant is inviting friends and family of co-founder Mama Louise Hudson to drop by and pay their respects. The restaurant has been a downtown staple since it was opened in 1959 by Mama Louise and Mama Hill and gained national recognition as part of Macon's Rock N Roll history due to the Mamas' taking care of the then up-and-coming Allman Brothers Band when they were low on cash and hungry.
wgxa.tv
Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Food Truck Fest in Macon brings delicious dishes from all over
MACON, Ga. — Food lovers in Macon got a chance to experience a new taste at every corner on Sunday at the 7th annual Food Truck Fest. Little Max Hammock says he got all the red flavors from "Pinky's Shaved Ice." "Watermelon.. strawberry.. cherry.. um tiger blood," he said.
'I try to serve the people and give my best': Houston County elementary school celebrates active military and veterans
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans Day is a day to remember the active military and veterans who have fought to serve our country. Students and staff at David A. Perdue Elementary school held a celebration for the men and women who have served. One special guest honored was Houston...
'We're setting up a framework': Bibb Superintendent Dan Sims encourages parents to engage at upcoming school meetings
MACON, Ga. — After 90 days on the job, Bibb County School District Superintendent Dan Sims is still making his way through his entry plan. To do that, he wants to meet with parents in what could become one of his best collaborations yet. A superintendent plays a huge...
'It's in God's hands now': Warner Robins officials discuss opening hub for homeless in the city
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s estimated that Warner Robins has about 150 people that are living on the streets. The city is moving forward with efforts on helping their homeless population. For the first time, the city could create its own hub and shelter for those in need.
City of Warner Robins honors 200 veterans with breakfast
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins canceled its annual Veterans Parade due to Nicole, but not the celebration of hometown vets. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and city leaders welcomed about 200 veterans for breakfast at the Wellston Center. Thomas Philpot served in the Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He's...
WMAZ
Perry church builds mobile medical clinic
Rev. Bobby Gale was asked to build 10 OBGYN clinics for them to send to Ghana. He says the clinics help the indigenous, marginalized, and disenfranchised.
City of Oglethorpe honors veterans in recognition ceremony
OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Yesterday was Veterans Day, but many are taking a pause this weekend to pay respects to military veterans. The City of Oglethorpe honored its veterans and military families on Saturday. The event included a parade, music, food trucks, vendors, and more. Macon County High School's ROTC...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0