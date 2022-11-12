Week 1 high school football playoff highlights and scores

TEXOMA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The first week of high school football playoffs is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to the Rider vs El Paso Chapin game. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.

Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.

Final: (8)Gordon 62

Saint Jo 16

Final: (1)Benjamin 56

Motley County 6

Final: Throckmorton 54

Gold-Burg 8

Final: Wichita Falls 15

Dumas 10

Final: Canyon 42

Burkburnett 14

Final: Rider 48

El Paso Chapin 7

Final: Brock 48

Iowa Park 0

Final: Holliday 40

Merkel 12

Final: Jacksboro 55

City View 35

Final: Muenster 38

Archer City 14

Final: Windthorst 35

Celeste 27

Final: Sonora 28

Olney 27

The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.