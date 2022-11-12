Week 1 high school football playoff highlights and scores
TEXOMA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The first week of high school football playoffs is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.
The Game of the Week went to the Rider vs El Paso Chapin game. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.
Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.
The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below:Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Comments / 0