Week 1 high school football playoff highlights and scores

By Christopher Walker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TtKWA_0j8gVLc700

TEXOMA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The first week of high school football playoffs is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to the Rider vs El Paso Chapin game. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights.

Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0IX6_0j8gVLc700
Final: (8)Gordon 62
Saint Jo 16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARUfB_0j8gVLc700
Final: (1)Benjamin 56
Motley County 6
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxa3a_0j8gVLc700
Final: Throckmorton 54
Gold-Burg 8
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TxgJ_0j8gVLc700
Final: Wichita Falls 15
Dumas 10
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwiJd_0j8gVLc700
Final: Canyon 42
Burkburnett 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37m8Ul_0j8gVLc700
Final: Rider 48
El Paso Chapin 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzmqV_0j8gVLc700
Final: Brock 48
Iowa Park 0
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMPwM_0j8gVLc700
Final: Holliday 40
Merkel 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sR6Ar_0j8gVLc700
Final: Jacksboro 55
City View 35
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dB2z4_0j8gVLc700
Final: Muenster 38
Archer City 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CE0lN_0j8gVLc700
Final: Windthorst 35
Celeste 27
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VT9pr_0j8gVLc700
Final: Sonora 28
Olney 27

The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YirtW_0j8gVLc700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rilOQ_0j8gVLc700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlUjZ_0j8gVLc700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KTvqW_0j8gVLc700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o67VV_0j8gVLc700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HC5Ww_0j8gVLc700
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

