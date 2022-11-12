ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bundle up! Another freeze warning for parts of North Texas tonight

By Dominic Brown
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jxJK_0j8gVCfa00

Bundle up! Another freeze warning for parts of North Texas tonight 02:28

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) Happy Saturday. Here's what we're tracking in the forecast:

  • Another Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of North Texas from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Sunday.
  • Temperatures will drop into the mid/upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning. Bundle up!
  • Sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s today and Sunday.
  • A cold front brings a cold rain to North Texas on Monday. Highs are in the mid 40s.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9m9A_0j8gVCfa00
CBSDFW.com

After a cold start this morning, we have yet another Freeze Warning for parts of North Texas.  The warning goes into effect at midnight tonight through 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6RFI_0j8gVCfa00
CBSDFW.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ENXR_0j8gVCfa00
CBSDFW.com

Morning temperatures will be in the mid/upper 20s to the lower 30s.  Remember to care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.  People will need to protect their exposed pipes around their homes as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfb4K_0j8gVCfa00
CBSDFW.com

Now, for this afternoon and Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies today and partly cloudy skies Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUbFr_0j8gVCfa00
CBSDFW.com

By the way, the TCU/UT game in Austin tonight will be a cool one, but we're expecting dry weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SU6oX_0j8gVCfa00
CBSDFW.com

Heads up! We have a cold rain expected on Monday as a cold front pushes into the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgdpk_0j8gVCfa00
CBSDFW.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxIHz_0j8gVCfa00
CBSDFW.com

Right now, rain chances are around 80%. Rain will likely develop Monday morning and last into the afternoon.  There is no First Alert Weather Day posted for Monday right now, but we'll keep you posted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vrcm9_0j8gVCfa00
CBSDFW.com

Cold weather will settle in with the front. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Monday.  We'll be in the upper 40s Tuesday.

By Wednesday through Friday, we'll be back in the 50s for highs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6I3b_0j8gVCfa00
CBSDFW.com

Have a great weekend!

Comments / 12

iAmerican
3d ago

Yes, I love it when Texas cools down. Warm soup, pot roast, chicken pot pie, menudo.....😋 delicious. 🥘🍲🍜

Reply(4)
4
Related
CBS DFW

Another chilly day in North Texas, temperatures remain low to mid 50s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's another chilly day in North Texas. After a cold start, temperatures are climbing into the low to mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy.Highs will reach the upper 50s Thursday with more sunshine.A few changes will move in Friday as a cold front passes through North Texas. In fact, colder air will settle in again. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50. At the same time, with cold air in place, some moisture will likely scoot in from our south by Friday evening/night.  Some light showers and/or flakes mixed...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Chilly weather in North Texas ahead of potential rain Thanksgiving

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The big weather story is mainly the cool weather this week. Expect below-average temperatures each day. Then, later next week, some rain could arrive by Thanksgiving.For Tuesday, it's chilly. High temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50. Mostly cloudy skies are overhead, but at times, the sun will filter through the clouds. No rain is in the forecast.It will warm up a tad on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. More  sunshine is expected, especially Thursday. Overnight lows, though, are in the 30s.A weak cold front will push through the area into Friday, giving way to another cool down.  Highs will be in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s into Saturday morning.Sunshine arrives by the weekend.Again, forecast models are hinting at some rain pushing in with our next weather system on Thanksgiving.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cold and Rainy Start to the Week for North Texas

North Texans should expect cold rain throughout most of the day on Monday. According to NBC 5 meteorologist Grant Johnston, the rainfall is expected to begin around mid-morning, and it will likely last until mid-afternoon. Rain totals are expected to be between 0.25-0.50 inches with light drizzle could persisting into...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day: Temps continue falling as rain moves east

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Our First Alert Weather Day is in full effect – temperatures are falling quickly behind a strong cold front moving through the state, and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible through the early evening.While a few stronger storms have occurred in Central Texas, it's mainly been heavy rain and some lightning here to the north. Rain chances will continue here at 40-50% coverage through the early evening hours but we should begin to dry out as we get closer to sunset. The skies will eventually clear overnight, and that will lead to a very cold...
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Texas Health officials warn of possible severe flu season ahead of Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Public Health officials warn of a possible severe flu season. State health officials told ABC-7 they are seeing an increase in flu cases across the state. "We saw an early increase in flu in Texas and actually many of the states across the southeastern United States," said Dr. Jennifer Shuford, The post Texas Health officials warn of possible severe flu season ahead of Thanksgiving appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Texas’ nursing homes are missing something: nurses

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) — Robert Lozoya started a recent shift as a nurse manager for Carillon, Lubbock’s biggest senior home, at 7 a.m. For the next 12 hours, he triaged his duties, picking up the slack for the nurses who did not show up for work. He made sure patients didn’t choke on their lunch, treated wounds and fielded a myriad of calls to doctors, families and pharmacies.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
161K+
Followers
24K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy