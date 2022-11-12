ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIN LIKE HER: Clemson Gymnastics blazes trail as newest Tiger program

Clemson, SC (WACH) — From empty to empowered, the inaugural Clemson Gymnastics team is creating a culture from scratch. "The team and culture that Clemson is building is an authentic one," sophomore vault and floor gymnast Trinity Brown said. "One where we can easily be ourselves and just bring what we have to the table in order to help each other be great and pull each other up."
SEC Nation heading to Columbia for Gamecocks final home game of season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina's final home football game of the season will be kicked off by SEC Nation. The No. 5 ranked University of Tennessee Volunteers travels to William Brice Stadium to go against the Gamecocks. SEC Nation will start live on Saturday, November...
Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
Trooper: Driver dead after going off-road in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a collision where the driver died in Saluda County. Master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened on Sunday, November 13 at around 4:45 a.m. The driver was a 42-year-old person according to officials. A 1997 Honda sedan...
