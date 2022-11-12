Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abcnews4.com
WIN LIKE HER: Clemson Gymnastics blazes trail as newest Tiger program
Clemson, SC (WACH) — From empty to empowered, the inaugural Clemson Gymnastics team is creating a culture from scratch. "The team and culture that Clemson is building is an authentic one," sophomore vault and floor gymnast Trinity Brown said. "One where we can easily be ourselves and just bring what we have to the table in order to help each other be great and pull each other up."
abcnews4.com
SEC Nation heading to Columbia for Gamecocks final home game of season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina's final home football game of the season will be kicked off by SEC Nation. The No. 5 ranked University of Tennessee Volunteers travels to William Brice Stadium to go against the Gamecocks. SEC Nation will start live on Saturday, November...
abcnews4.com
Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
abcnews4.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would...
abcnews4.com
Trooper: Driver dead after going off-road in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a collision where the driver died in Saluda County. Master trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened on Sunday, November 13 at around 4:45 a.m. The driver was a 42-year-old person according to officials. A 1997 Honda sedan...
abcnews4.com
Attorney General Wilson announces settlement in Walmart opioid epidemic allegations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Tuesday that he has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide more than $3...
abcnews4.com
Local business owner says he was robbed of more than $70,000 worth of equipment
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — Thousands of dollars in equipment were stolen from a business along Bluff Road in Columbia over the weekend. Business owners there say its the second time its happened in the past few months, and claim it’s happened too many times over the years. "I’ve...
Comments / 0