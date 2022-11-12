ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas receiver Warren Thompson quits team

Arkansas redshirt senior Warren Thompson is no longer with the team, head coach Sam Pittman confirmed on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "He quit the team," Pittman said. Pittman mentioned during Arkansas' bye week that Thompson did not play during the first half of the BYU game on Oct. 15 due to an internal issue.
Scarlet Nation

How to watch Arkansas-South Dakota State, key players, more

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will hit the hardwood for the third time this season when they face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas took down North Dakota State 76-58 last Monday in its season-opener and defeated Fordham 74-48 on Friday. South Dakota State...
Scarlet Nation

RGTV: Finley, Broeker discuss Rebels' need to bounce back at Arkansas

OXFORD -- Forty-eight hours later, disappointment lingered, but for Ole Miss veterans AJ Finley and Nick Broeker, they've been around long enough to know one loss can turn into two if teams don't flush it and move on. That was the message inside the program following the Rebels' 30-24 loss...
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 12 game vs Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game against No. 14 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2). The Hogs will be looking rebound from a narrow 13-10 loss to LSU without quarterback KJ Jefferson, while the Rebels are coming off a tough 30-24 loss to Alabama.
Scarlet Nation

Pittman: "We can wallow in it or we can get bowl eligible"

The Arkansas Razorbacks sit with an even 5-5 record and two games remaining against SEC West foes Ole Miss and Missouri. After back-to-back losses to Liberty and LSU, head coach Sam Pittman still has a positive outlook for the final two contests. Following a 9-4 season last year, expectations were...
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas’ defense, inexperience to be tested against South Dakota State

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face South Dakota State on Wednesday, and while the Jackrabbits come into Bud Walton Arena 1-1, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is making sure not to overlook his opponent. “South Dakota State is not a well-coached team, they’re an excellent-coached basketball team,”...
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas basketball transfer report following first two games

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks are a perfect 2-0 following their first week of play, and that can be attributed to strong play from transfers. Head coach Eric Musselman has developed a reputation for navigating the transfer portal well, and it looks like he struck gold again this season. Through...
