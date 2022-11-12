ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Temple News

Owls waste career night from Dunn in loss to Commodores

With 22 seconds remaining in overtime in a one-point game, Vanderbilt senior guard Ezra Manjon made a turnaround mid-range jump shot, giving Vanderbilt in the lead 88-87. Seconds later, Temple redshirt sophomore Damian Dunn drove to the basket and missed a potential game-winning layup. The Owls had yet another chance...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Voice

Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report

Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports. The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.
CAMDEN, NJ
Temple News

Temple tight end overcomes mental struggles

David Martin-Robinson had felt pain before, but the pain he felt when he injured his shoulder against Rutgers University on Sept. 4, 2021, was different. For a player who has broken more bones than he can count, this injury meant a lot more. “As I fell sideways, my shoulder hit...
HOUSTON, PA
gophersports.com

Braun Hits Buzzer Beater to Down Lehigh 101-99

MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 13, 2022) – True freshman Mara Braun hit the first buzzer beater in six years for the Minnesota women's basketball team (2-0, 0-0 B1G) on Sunday night at Williams Arena to down the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-2, 0-0 Patriot) 101-99. Braun's 34 points go down as the second most points ever scored by a freshman at Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Temple News

Kappa Delta Rho placed on interim suspension following hazing allegation

Kappa Delta Rho was placed on interim suspension on Nov.10 as Temple University investigates a “credible allegation of hazing,” wrote Stephanie Ives, dean of students, in an email to The Temple News. Temple is following the standard procedure of when an Interfraternity Council president’s chapter has been placed...
DELTA, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Fern Rock: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Temple reminds students of safety resources following Friday robbery

Jennifer Griffin, Temple University’s vice president for public safety, released a statement Friday reminding students of safety measures they can take after 11 Temple students were robbed Friday morning at an apartment on 15th Street near Master. Two armed men held the students hostage in a basement and stole...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy