PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were shot in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Saturday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Spencer Street around 12:30 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice, once in the right shoulder and once in the left hand. He walked into Einstein Hospital, officials say.An 18-year-old man was shot once in the upper left chest and transported to Einstein Hospital authorities say.Both men, they say, are in critical condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO