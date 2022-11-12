Read full article on original website
Temple News
Owls waste career night from Dunn in loss to Commodores
With 22 seconds remaining in overtime in a one-point game, Vanderbilt senior guard Ezra Manjon made a turnaround mid-range jump shot, giving Vanderbilt in the lead 88-87. Seconds later, Temple redshirt sophomore Damian Dunn drove to the basket and missed a potential game-winning layup. The Owls had yet another chance...
vuhoops.com
2023 forward Jordann Dumont commits to Villanova
Exhale, Nova Nation, the Wildcats have finally secured their first commit in the Class of 2023. Jordann Dumont has committed to Villanova. Dumont chose the Wildcats over a list of schools including Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Utah and Jacksonville. Dumont, a native of Montreal, Canada, played most of his high school...
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report
Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports. The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.
thedp.com
Men's basketball slides to 0-3 with loss in home-opener against Towson
In front of a semi-packed Palestra, Penn men's basketball played the first home game of its 2022-23 campaign, and it went much the same as its first two road games. On Sunday afternoon, the Quakers (0-3) fell to Towson, 80-74, and while the final score may seem close, the game was much more lopsided than it appears. Penn fell as far behind as 22 points with seven minutes remaining, and the Tigers held onto a double-digit lead for the majority of the contest. Key in Penn's defeat was the free-throw attempt disparity, for which the Quakers trailed by a whopping 32-10.
Temple News
Temple tight end overcomes mental struggles
David Martin-Robinson had felt pain before, but the pain he felt when he injured his shoulder against Rutgers University on Sept. 4, 2021, was different. For a player who has broken more bones than he can count, this injury meant a lot more. “As I fell sideways, my shoulder hit...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
snntv.com
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark
CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
billypenn.com
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon on Jordan Davis' recovery
Dr. John Minnich joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday to discuss the high ankle sprain of Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
travellemming.com
21 Best Day Trips from Philadelphia in 2022 (By a Local)
There are so many great things to do in Philadelphia, but if you’re itching to get out of the city there are plenty of day trips from Philadelphia to explore too!. I am a Philadelphia local and I’m here to help you take advantage of all there is to do just an hour or two outside of Philadelphia!
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Bonnie Sweeten’s Back, John Fetterman’s Clothes, and Much More
Plus, control of the state House could come down to a race currently separated by just two votes in Bucks County. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
Temple News
Kappa Delta Rho placed on interim suspension following hazing allegation
Kappa Delta Rho was placed on interim suspension on Nov.10 as Temple University investigates a “credible allegation of hazing,” wrote Stephanie Ives, dean of students, in an email to The Temple News. Temple is following the standard procedure of when an Interfraternity Council president’s chapter has been placed...
Fort Washington-Based Toll Brothers Heading to Texas; No Word of a Corporate Eagles-to-Cowboys Alliance Swap
Fort Washington-based developer Toll Brothers is staking a business claim in the Dallas area. It’s purely a residential real estate venture, with presumably no sign of the local company swapping hometown football allegiances. Toll Brothers will be pairing with Chicago-based real-estate trust Equity Residential to invest up to $1.9 billion worth of projects in capacity, writes Bill Hethcock for the Dallas Business Journal.
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
Philadelphia native pens book about being pioneering Black Navy SEAL
John Watts was given the nickname "Shadow" by other SEALs as an alternative to a racial slur.
State College
Opinion: The Philadelphia Effect
In the penultimate moment of the 2016 Marvel movie ”Doctor Strange,” the title character leaves a fight against three zealots and ascends into the sky to meet a villain who has come to destroy the earth. Upon meeting this villain – named Dormammu – Doctor Strange announces, “Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain!” At the end of the scene, Doctor Strange returns to earth to let the three zealots know that Dormammu has spared the earth and granted the zealots their wish of everlasting life with the villain.
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
