RG Geiger /LoopZine tv
3d ago
I would love getting my third degree (second at uaa) but since the pandemic the focus on remote learning is a compete turn off for me. want a good expansion plan, get the profs back in the classrooms for in person instruction.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: How Inflation is Impacting Food Security
Inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high, driving up the already-inflated prices of food around Alaska. Low salmon runs in parts of the state and wide-scale natural disasters have also affected subsistence living, leaving many Alaskans struggling to feed their families. What is the current state of food insecurity in Alaska, and what resources are available. We’ll talk with folks working to get food to those who need it, on the next Talk of Alaska.
kmxt.org
Most Alaska students are not proficient in reading and math, state test scores show
More than half of Alaska students tested below grade level in reading and math this spring. That’s according to Alaska System of Academic Readiness scores released by the state department of education Thursday. Seventy percent of third through ninth graders were not proficient in English, while 77% were not...
Dunleavy: Adam Crum becomes commissioner of Revenue, Heidi Hedberg becomes Health Dept. commissioner
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Health Department Commissioner Adam Crum as the new commissioner of the Department of Revenue. Crum has served with Dunleavy since the first days of his administration, and managed the state through the Covid-19 pandemic, with some of the best outcomes in the United States, including one of the lowest death rates from the virus.
Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola (D) is ahead in Alaska’s only House race by more than 20 points with about 80 percent of votes counted as of Tuesday. Yet the race still has not been called in her favor, due to Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system. Republicans Sarah Palin, the...
ktoo.org
Alaska gas prices are among the highest in the US despite producing most of it in-state
Across the country, Americans have seen record high gas prices this year, but the spikes haven’t been distributed evenly. Many southern states are paying around $3 a gallon at the pump, but a few western states, including Alaska, are averaging nearly $5 a gallon. Anchorage Daily News reporter Alex...
ktoo.org
2 Alaska lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger
Two Democratic Alaska lawmakers are urging the Federal Trade Commission to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. Reps. Ivy Spohnholz and Zack Fields co-chair the Alaska House Committee on Labor & Commerce. On Oct. 31 they sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan requesting the intervention.
ktoo.org
Officials to update Alaska election results on Tuesday
Alaska election officials plan to publish another update to the state’s unofficial election results late Tuesday afternoon. Last Thursday, they finished tallying first place votes from regular ballots cast in person on Election Day. The 217,835 ballots counted so far also include some early vote and absentee ballots. That...
lonelyplanet.com
The perfect 8-day Alaska road trip
Along with its spectacular wildlife, gorgeous fjords and glaciers, Alaska is also a great place to learn about Native Alaskan culture and is an example of Indigenous groups managing authentic tourism experiences that also embrace sustainability. Alaska Native Richard Perry maps out an eight-day road trip that will help you...
ktoo.org
Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
Alaska, other states win $391 million settlement from Google over location tracking, privacy practices
Alaska and 39 other states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users.
kdll.org
alaskareporter.com
Food Bank of Alaska announces annual Thanksgiving Blessing events
WASILLA — The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners are completing preparations to distribute groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 local families in need during the annual Thanksgiving Blessing food distribution event. According to a recent press release, the Food Bank of...
With more votes counted, Alaska House races are split 20-20 between Republicans and others
Democratic candidate Donna Mears overtook Republican candidate Forrest Wolfe in a closely watched Alaska House race as the Alaska Division of Elections counted 27,178 early, absentee and questioned ballots, about three-fifths of the number outstanding from the Nov. 8 general election. Additional absentee ballots are expected to arrive in the coming days, and the Division […] The post With more votes counted, Alaska House races are split 20-20 between Republicans and others appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Native nonprofit puts culture at the forefront of addiction prevention
This summer, Cook Inlet Tribal Council took young people out berry picking as part of their addiction prevention programming. CITC is a tribal nonprofit that calls itself a “culturally-responsive social service organization.” Dr. Angela Michaud is CITC’s senior director of recovery services. “With our wild blueberries, we...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Division of Elections continues to process absentee and questioned ballots
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With Election Day nearly one week past, the Alaska Division of Elections continues to tally results. The ballots that were cast at polling places early and on November 8th have largely been added to the unofficial results. Left to process are absentee ballots, both in-person and...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 10 November 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: It’s the third visit to the October meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, in which codfish are divided.
Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
ktoo.org
Alaska Department of Corrections reports 17th death of the year
A 51-year-old man became the 17th person to die in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. Khari Wade died on Friday morning at the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, the department announced Monday. He’d been convicted of unlawful exploitation of a minor. Wade’s death brings the total number of...
Alaskans weren’t only ones to vote against a constitutional convention; Missouri and New Hampshire voters did too
New Hampshire voters on Tuesday voted no to a constitutional convention, with a decision of 66% against, 34% in favor. Like Alaska, New Hampshire votes on the matter every 10 years. In Missouri, voters take up the matter every 20 years. This year, as in the past, they voted it...
alaskasnewssource.com
Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
