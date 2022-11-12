Read full article on original website
Awkward exchange between Xi and Trudeau caught on camera
Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau were caught having an awkward exchange on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali after China’s president raised concerns about the details of their earlier talks being leaked to the media.“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers and that’s not appropriate,” President Xi could be seen telling the Canadian leader through his translator. “That’s not the way conversation was conducted, if there is sincerity on your part (sic).”Prime minister Trudeau, who nodded incessantly while looking at China’s head of state, responded sharply to the remarks.“Well I do believe in free and...
Chinese national faces sentencing in US aviation spying case
A Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from multiple U.S. aviation and aerospace companies, including the theft of proprietary airplane engine fan technology, is due to be sentenced Wednesday, with prosecutors seeking a 25-year prison term.
Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2 1/2-year ban
Japan will lift a more than 2 1/2-year ban on international cruise ships that was imposed following a deadly coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at the beginning of the pandemic, transport officials said Tuesday.
