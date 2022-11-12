ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

These 25 Staten Island intersections received extra pedestrian crossing time in 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Have you ever wondered why the traffic light in front of you hasn’t turned green yet, despite turning red for drivers on the intersecting street?. That’s because the intersection has been equipped with Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs), which show a walk sign for pedestrians before showing a green light to car traffic, giving pedestrians a chance to start crossing the street before cars start making turns through the crosswalk.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy