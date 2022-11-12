Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 p.m., until Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
These 25 Staten Island intersections received extra pedestrian crossing time in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Have you ever wondered why the traffic light in front of you hasn’t turned green yet, despite turning red for drivers on the intersecting street?. That’s because the intersection has been equipped with Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs), which show a walk sign for pedestrians before showing a green light to car traffic, giving pedestrians a chance to start crossing the street before cars start making turns through the crosswalk.
Hanks leads tour of stalled North Shore waterfront projects for NYC commissioners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – North Shore Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks is working to fulfill her campaign promise of revitalizing the North Shore waterfront, making it a destination for Staten Island residents and tourists alike. Hanks (D-North Shore) brought nine city agency commissioners to Staten Island for a walkthrough of the...
The MTA warns New Yorkers that these will be gridlock traffic days in NYC
As a clear indication that the holidays are finally upon us, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has just released a list of 14 “gridlock alert days” that run through the end of the year. During the highlighted dates, car traffic is expected to reach an all-time high, making...
NBC New York
Snow, Ice, Frigid Rain Hit NYC Area in First Winter Blast: What It Means for You
Remember when it was sunny and in the 70s like a week ago? Well, now we have the first snow of the season. Fun. The tri-state area got its first relatively widespread winter blast Tuesday evening, and it's expected to last into Wednesday morning. The system will likely bring a messy mix of precipitation, though what kind depends on where you live.
Best global eats on Staten Island: It’s Mexican – with a regional twist
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There always is more to a grocer than meets the eye on Staten Island, something at which to marvel particularly on Port Richmond Avenue. In the instance of Plaza San Jeronimo Deli at 465, a casual little restaurant thrives at the back of the store. And upon becoming familiar with this vibrant tienda, the connection to another wonderful food destination on the strip becomes solidified — the sit-down, family-style Tex-Mex San just a few doors away at 461.
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
‘Pack your patience’: AAA warns of possible delays as Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic levels
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Make sure you leave ample time to reach your Thanksgiving destination, with America’s roads and airports expected to be as busy as they’ve been since before the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On Tuesday, AAA released its annual Thanksgiving Travel Forecast, finding that...
NYPD Blue Mass scheduled for Nov. 17 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Bishop John J. O’Hara will celebrate the NYPD Blue Mass, which honors all officers for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Huguenot. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell...
News 12
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
Which supermarkets are opening on Staten Island in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The face of food shopping is about to change on Staten Island, with a number of big-name supermarket brands bringing their goods to the borough next year. So, what’s in store for shoppers? Here’s a look at what companies are coming and where they’re setting up shop:
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Brutal NYC Pipe Beating of Subway Cleaner During AM Rush
The attacker behind this month's brutal beating of a subway custodian, bashed in the face with a metal pipe while working in the New York City transit system, has been arrested, police said. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathan Frias following his arrest Sunday, more than a week after the Nov. 4...
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
Staten Island man, 72, found stabbed to death in his bed, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 72-year-old Graniteville man was found stabbed to death in his bed, police said. The death of Eugene Reba has been deemed a homicide, according to a statement from the NYPD. On Monday at approximately 10:40 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself...
DOT talks to residents about redesigning Grand Army Plaza
After 10 years in the making, the Department of Transportation talked to Brooklyn residents about redesigning Grand Army Plaza.
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
NYC closing just-opened migrant tent complex over slowing numbers
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is closing a tent complex for migrants that it had just opened three weeks ago as the influx of people being bused from southern border states has slowed, officials said Thursday. The temporary humanitarian relief facility at Randall’s Island is scheduled to...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1