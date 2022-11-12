Despite injury concerns, Ohio State football finds dominant form in 56-14 trouncing of Indiana

Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team decided Saturday against Indiana to switch some things up, putting pressure on the opponent, and the results were fruitful. With a little less than 10 minutes left in the third quarter, already up 28-7, the Buckeyes saw an opportunity to flip the field. Instead of simply fielding a punt and trying to return it for a touchdown, they came after Hoosiers punter James Evans, hoping to block the punt.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Sawyer’s season-long progression into the defensive hybrid Ohio State football needs has taken a promising turn recently. Sawyer recorded 1.5 sacks last Saturday against Indiana. Those were his first quarterback takedowns since he posted one in back-to-back games against Toledo (Sept. 17) and Wisconsin (Sept. 24). Of the 19 pressures Pro Football Focus credits him with, 12 have come in the last four games.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football enjoyed a drama-free week in the College Football Playoff rankings as its most dramatic week of the season draws near. The Buckeyes remained No. 2 in the updated rankings, as they were in the first two weeks. The entire top five remained unchanged, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In last year’s Ohio State vs. Michigan football game, the Wolverines were able to dominate Ohio State with their offensive line and run game. Hassan Haskins had 28 carries for 169 yards and averaged 6 yards per rush. As a team, the Wolverines rushed 41 times for 297 yards, and averaged 7.2 yards per rush. That attack kept the explosive Buckeye offense off the field by using four basic run schemes.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s a chance Ohio State football’s defense is the healthiest it’s been all season when it plays Maryland on Saturday. The Buckeyes cornerback room is slowly getting players back, with Cameron Brown and Jordan Hancock starting and Denzel Burke’s absence being considered not a long-term issue. Combining that with the emergence of others in the front seven and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles may finally get to see what his unit looks like when he has all the weapons at his disposal.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play its final road game of the season when it travels to Maryland on Saturday. The game between the Buckeyes and the Terrapins will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC with Joe Joe Tessitore on play by play, Greg McElroy as color commentator and Katie George as sideline reporter. This will be their fifth game on ABC this season, joining wins over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Northwestern.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football could finally have its top three cornerbacks healthy and on the field together Saturday at Maryland. Cam Brown jumped right back into the starting lineup against Indiana after missing six of the previous seven games due to an unspecified injury. He broke up two passes and shared a tackle for loss in the 56-14 victory.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans didn’t really see it coming back in 2018 — the Maryland threat that nearly spoiled a Big Ten championship season. Sure, that OSU team had struggled to defend the run all season. Sure, Anthony McFarland Jr. had just rushed for 210 yards against Indiana. The Buckeyes, though, were on a collision course with Michigan — both undefeated in Big Ten play — and trying to make a last-ditch surge into the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State and Michigan will face off on the football field once again on Nov. 26 in what could be one of the biggest meetings in the history of The Game. The upcoming matchup will be the 117th between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Michigan leads the all-time series, 59-51-6, with the Wolverines winning the most recent matchup in 2021, 42-27, in Ann Arbor.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard, Ohio, man was one of six victims killed in the midair crash of two historic planes at an air show in Dallas, Texas. Major Curtis Rowe, 64, a member of the Auxiliary Airmen of the Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, was a crew chief on a World War II-era B-17 bomber that collided with Bell P-63 Kingcobra during the Wings Over Dallas air show at Dallas Executive Airport. The Civil Air Patrol confirmed Rowe’s death in a post on Facebook.
