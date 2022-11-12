Read full article on original website
Gregg Tonkin
2d ago
Democrats need to work on cleaning up the areas they currently control like Birmingham for example. Seems the places they are in charge have become the crime capital of Alabama. If this is an example of Democratic leadership, no thanks!
5
Louis Fields
2d ago
Just return to sanity. The democrat party platform is against what Christians in Alabama believe in. Alabama is part of the Bible belt and the Bible is for life for the innocent unborn, family, and a true relationship with Jesus Christ. If a person hasn't been born again then those things don't really mean anything.
4
FreeYourMind
3d ago
absolutely a lot of work to do like going into the neighborhoods, giving the citizens of Alabama a debate so we can know what you're trying g to accomplish as a State.
4
Related
How many Alabamians voted straight-ticket in last week’s election?
Alabama is one of the few states that still allows straight-ticket voting.
Alabama county sheriff’s race ends in tie triggering automatic recount
The race for sheriff in southern Alabama’s Conecuh County has ended in a tie, and is heading to a recount. Republican Mike Blackmon and Democrat Randy Brock each received 2,225 votes, according to certified election results posted Tuesday. Blackmon had been losing the race by one vote until provisional...
Two-thirds of Alabama voters cast straight-ticket ballots
Two-thirds of the Alabama voters who turned out for last week’s election cast straight ticket ballots for the Republican, Democratic, or Libertarian Party, according to Secretary of State John Merrill. Here are the numbers, according to unofficial results:. Total ballots cast: 1,419,718. Straight-ticket Republican: 647,525. Straight-ticket Democrat: 297,598. Straight-ticket...
alreporter.com
Alabama House Dems elect new leaders
House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels speaks at the Statehouse in April 2018. The Alabama House Democratic Caucus elected new leadership on Monday, elevating two female lawmakers to the party’s second- and third-highest positions. Rep. Anthony Daniels remains the House Minority Leader, a position he’s held for the past five...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey asks agencies for accounting of state vehicle usage
One day after voters elected Gov. Kay Ivey to a second four-year term, the governor sent a memo to state agencies in the executive branch asking for an accounting of state vehicles. “As we turn our attention to the next four years, one of my top priorities will be to...
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
wvtm13.com
Solar farms in Alabama and 2 other states cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency says the companies used a...
wtvy.com
‘We’re in a crisis, folks,’ Dr. Don Williamson sheds light on state of hospitals in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hospitals across the state are in what Dr. Don Williamson says is a “crisis.” Dr. Williamson is the president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association. He was in Dothan on Tuesday as the guest speaker at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce for...
Flu in Alabama at highest level on CDC scale
Influenza in Alabama has reached the highest level on the Centers for Disease Control’s scale, according to the latest data. Flu data for week ending Nov. 5 lists Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia as having “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses circulating. Common symptoms include fever plus a cough and sore throat, CDC said.
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
wvtm13.com
Alabama experiencing 'very high' flu activity ahead of holiday gatherings
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama is one of a handful southern states being hit especially hard by the early start to the flu season. Three adults and one child have lost their lives to flu so far this season, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Data from...
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
Alabama Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Star ID - the REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Fly on Planes
Alabama has named its REAL ID the "Star ID" driver's license. You need to have a Star ID by May 3, 2023, in order to fly on a commercial plane in the U.S. after then. Otherwise, you will need to carry a passport just to get on a plane in the U.S. Or you will need a passport to get into a Federal building or military base.
Georgia's access to medical cannabis expanding while other states legalize it for recreational use
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which had previously been permitted in 19 other states and the District of Columbia, was recently approved by voters in Maryland and Missouri. Following the election on November 8, legalization initiatives failed to pass in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Enjoy the ‘warmth’: Monday could be Alabama’s warmest of the week
Enjoy today, Alabama. It could be the warmest we’ll get all week. More cool late-fall weather is in the forecast after today for most of the state, with some rain thrown in there as well late, according to the National Weather Service. Thanks to a surge of air from...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members
On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
Alabama residents could get $400 each as relief payments: Check your eligibility
Let's take a look at the details of relief payments. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current annual inflation rate is 8.5 percent. So many Alabama residents or consumers are struggling for their survival.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
