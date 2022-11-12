ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Gregg Tonkin
2d ago

Democrats need to work on cleaning up the areas they currently control like Birmingham for example. Seems the places they are in charge have become the crime capital of Alabama. If this is an example of Democratic leadership, no thanks!

Louis Fields
2d ago

Just return to sanity. The democrat party platform is against what Christians in Alabama believe in. Alabama is part of the Bible belt and the Bible is for life for the innocent unborn, family, and a true relationship with Jesus Christ. If a person hasn't been born again then those things don't really mean anything.

FreeYourMind
3d ago

absolutely a lot of work to do like going into the neighborhoods, giving the citizens of Alabama a debate so we can know what you're trying g to accomplish as a State.

AL.com

Two-thirds of Alabama voters cast straight-ticket ballots

Two-thirds of the Alabama voters who turned out for last week’s election cast straight ticket ballots for the Republican, Democratic, or Libertarian Party, according to Secretary of State John Merrill. Here are the numbers, according to unofficial results:. Total ballots cast: 1,419,718. Straight-ticket Republican: 647,525. Straight-ticket Democrat: 297,598. Straight-ticket...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama House Dems elect new leaders

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels speaks at the Statehouse in April 2018. The Alabama House Democratic Caucus elected new leadership on Monday, elevating two female lawmakers to the party’s second- and third-highest positions. Rep. Anthony Daniels remains the House Minority Leader, a position he’s held for the past five...
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Solar farms in Alabama and 2 other states cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency says the companies used a...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Flu in Alabama at highest level on CDC scale

Influenza in Alabama has reached the highest level on the Centers for Disease Control’s scale, according to the latest data. Flu data for week ending Nov. 5 lists Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia as having “very high” levels of flu-like illnesses circulating. Common symptoms include fever plus a cough and sore throat, CDC said.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
ALABAMA STATE
William Davis

Georgia's access to medical cannabis expanding while other states legalize it for recreational use

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which had previously been permitted in 19 other states and the District of Columbia, was recently approved by voters in Maryland and Missouri. Following the election on November 8, legalization initiatives failed to pass in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members

On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE

