COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s a chance Ohio State football’s defense is the healthiest it’s been all season when it plays Maryland on Saturday. The Buckeyes cornerback room is slowly getting players back, with Cameron Brown and Jordan Hancock starting and Denzel Burke’s absence being considered not a long-term issue. Combining that with the emergence of others in the front seven and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles may finally get to see what his unit looks like when he has all the weapons at his disposal.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO